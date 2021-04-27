Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move again with reports claiming that the Portuguese superstar will not hang around in Turin if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be eyeing a return to former club Manchester United or Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain if he decides to end his time with the Serie A outfit.

Ronaldo, even at 36, is among the top goal scorers in Europe and there is certain to be a long line of suitors if he decides to leave Juventus at the end of the season. The Portugal international has scored 32 goals in his 29 appearances in all competitions.

Despite Ronaldo's goal scoring heroics, Andrea Pirlo's side, who were expected to again be the favourites to win the Scudetto, are now fighting to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season. They are in fourth place with 66 points and are level with third placed Napoli and fifth placed AC Milan.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, the former Real Madrid star will push for a transfer should Juventus fail to seal a place in Europe's top tier club competition next season. United and PSG are said to be his first preference, but he is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors.

The same publication reports that the French club is leading the race at the moment and has moved ahead of his former employers from the Premier League. Just imagine, with Lionel Messi also on PSG's transfer list, it will be unprecedented if they can unite two of the greatest players of this generation in the same team.

Ronaldo will have the advantage when it comes to negotiating a transfer as the five-time Champions League winner will be entering the final year of his contract with the Italian club this summer. Juventus will certainly agree to sell rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer if he decides not to commit his long-term future to the Turin-based outfit.