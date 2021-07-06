Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to disappoint the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain by agreeing a new deal with current employers Juventus.

The Portugal international is in the final year of his deal with the Serie A club, which added to the speculation surrounding his future. Ronaldo refused to commit his long-term future to Juventus ahead of the European Championship, which saw him linked with moves away from Turin.

United, Ronaldo's former club, remain keen to lure him from Italy and have made a contract offer to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Red Devils are willing to pay the Portuguese star £17 million a season to sign with them, but are set to be disappointed.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo has decided that he wants to remain with Juventus. The former Real Madrid star's agent, Jorge Mendes, has approached the club about extending his client's contract until at least 2023.

Juventus have no intention of selling Ronaldo this summer but will have no choice if he fails to agree to an extension in the coming weeks. Apart from United, who have sounded out their former player about a move, PSG are monitoring the situation with the Ligue 1 club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi suggesting that they are ready to spend big this summer.

However, Juventus' director of football Federico Cherubini revealed that Ronaldo has given no indication that he wants out from the Serie A club. The Portugal captain is expected to return to first-team training after his holidays following his country's exit from the European Championship.

"There has been no signal from Ronaldo. Especially the rumours that there should be a transfer and there's no sign from Juventus in this regard," Cherubini said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"Last season he scored 36 goals in 44 games, the numbers don't always say everything but hide many truths, we are happy that Ronaldo will join the team as soon as he has finished his holidays," he added. "I don't have the crystal ball, but right now there are no signals regarding a possible transfer."