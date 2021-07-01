Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are on Paris Saint-Germain's radar as the summer transfer window picks up pace going into July. The Ligue 1 club are serious about reinforcing their squad and are willing to splash the cash to acquire their priority targets.

PSG have been busy in the transfer market despite the European Championship being underway across Europe. The French outfit stole Georginio Wijnaldum from under the noses of Barcelona to make him their first signing.

They are now close to landing Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for a potential €70 million (£60m), while Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma is also expected to arrive on a free transfer. According to Foot Mercato, PSG are not expected to stop there and will pursue a move for Ronaldo and Pogba if the duo become available for transfer this summer.

The president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has made it clear that PSG will recruit "heavily" this summer. He has promised that they will be much busier than summers past and it is evident with three signings almost complete.

"We are going to recruit heavily. This transfer window will be more active than the previous ones. We will be present, we have ambitions for this summer, " Al-Khelaifi said recently.

Ronaldo recently concluded his campaign with Portugal at the European Championships. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has just one year remaining on his current deal and is not in talks with Juventus to extend it.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with Manchester United and PSG in recent weeks with his former club ready to offer him £17 million a season to re-sign with them. Ronaldo, however, is said to prefer a move to the French capital, with talks already being held with his agent Jorge Mendes about potential salary demands.

Meanwhile, Pogba, is also in a similar situation with United. The French midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and is yet to commit his long-term future to the Premier League club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to retain his services, with the club ready to make Pogba the highest paid player in England.

The France international's agent, Mino Raiola, had suggested that Pogba could leave United this summer but they are expected to sit down with his current employers to discuss the offer on the table.

Pogba was asked about PSG's interest during the European Championship but made it clear that he has had no contact with the club from his homeland. Al-Khelaifi is a big admirer of the former Juventus star and is ready to pursue a move should he fail to agree a new deal with United.