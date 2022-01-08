It was a fairytale homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United last summer. However, fresh reports are claiming that the Portuguese superstar may choose to leave the club after just one season, depending on some managerial changes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge when Ronaldo made the move back to Old Trafford from Juventus, but a string of dismal results led to the Norwegian's dismissal. Ralf Rangnick is now in charge as interim manager until the end of the season, but he may still take over on a permanent basis depending on what happens in the next several months.

New CEO Richard Arnold will need to make the decision whether to keep Rangnick or hire someone new to take over as manager for the 2022-23 campaign. Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy about the overall situation at the club, despite helping the Red Devils advance to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

In the Premier League, United have had inconsistent results that have landed them in seventh place on the table as of now. This is not an ideal position for a player like Ronaldo, and if things don't improve, he may seek an exit.

Even though United are currently a midfield team, Ronaldo himself has proven that he is still a top calibre player. His individual performances have been impressive thus far, and he has even single-handedly rescued United with stellar solo efforts on more than one occasion this season. He has now netted 14 times in 21 appearances, and he will be eager to continue playing for a club that can compete for trophies both domestically and in Europe.

Arnold needs to make a big decision, with the arrival of Rangnick still unable to create stability in the dressing room. According to Marca, not everyone is happy with the new manager's methods.