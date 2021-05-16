Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been showing a lot of frustration on the pitch in recent months. When he was substituted out of the match against Inter Milan on Saturday, viewers were expecting to see a negative reaction from the Portuguese star. Surprisingly, he showed more of his old self by encouraging teammate Alvaro Morata, who came in as his replacement.

Ronaldo has never liked being taken out of any match even in his younger years. He has developed maturity over the years. but he does let his frustrations be known in the rare occasions when his coach decides to replace him.

Viewers were expecting to see a tiny tantrum when Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo decided to take him out of the match against leaders Inter Milan in the 69th minute. Juventus was 2-1 down and Pirlo needed to make changes.

Ronaldo went up to the line and showed no sign of annoyance as he proceeded to wish Morata good luck on the pitch. He then sat on the bench to see the rest of the match play out. Luckily for the Bianconeri, they managed to score two late goals and claim victory even in the absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The victory is much needed, considering the fact that Juventus is in danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League spots for next season. Not only did they fail to extend their 9-season Serie A winning streak, they are also sitting down in 4th place on the table. However, they could easily fall back to fifth if Napoli win their next match.

It will be a massively disappointing season for Juventus and Ronaldo if they fail to make it to the Champions League. His recent reactions on the pitch have led to speculations about a possible exit this summer, but it remains to be seen if this recent change in demeanour might mean he is happy to stay where he is for the time being.