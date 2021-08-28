This is the summer transfer window that just keeps on giving. After the explosive transfers of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, it has not been confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Manchester United.

Throughout the summer, speculations swirled around Ronaldo's future. Last week, he slammed the press for linking his name with numerous clubs, and everyone had the impression that he was set to stay in Turin to see out the final year of his contract with Juventus.

However, on Thursday, news suddenly came out that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had informed Juventus that he wants to leave this summer. The destination: Manchester City. The internet blew up with edited photos of the Portuguese superstar wearing the sky blue kit of the Premier League champions. Manchester United fans started burning Ronaldo kits in what they perceived as a slap in the face.

On Friday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to give a play-by-play coverage of the drama surrounding Ronaldo's move. The Portuguese star reportedly cleared out his locker at Juventus and said goodbye to his teammates. In a scene straight from the movies, Ronaldo reportedly got on his private jet to await news from his agent about his next destination.

Then, a major plot twist came to the surface. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, had been speaking to Manchester City as previously reported, but he has also been in touch with United at least since Thursday.

Then, in a matter of a few hours, Manchester City pulled out of the negotiations without ever making Juventus a formal offer. All this was happening while Ronaldo was supposedly sitting in his plane and getting ready to take off to Manchester.

Luckily, United were more than willing to jump at the opportunity. By 17:00 BST. Manchester United have confirmed that Ronaldo has accepted their offer and he will be returning "home."

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," read the statement.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal."

Of course, they had to mention Ronaldo's initial stint at Old Trafford.

"In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

It was an exhilarating Thursday afternoon for football fans, but it's not over yet. Now, all the attention is on Kylian Mbappe's possible last minute move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.