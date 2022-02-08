Paris Saint-Germain are currently holding a comfortable 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but for some reason manager Mauricio Pochettino can't shake off the speculations that he is on his way out. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is being touted as his possible replacement at the end of the season, and even more sensational reports have claimed that the Frenchman wants to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Parc des Princes.

After winning a third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy together at Real Madrid and 2018, both Zidane and Ronaldo left the Spanish capital. The manager took a sabbatical from coaching, and was believed to be waiting for his chance to take over the France national team at the end of Didier Deschamps' contract.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo went in search for a fresh challenge with Serie A side Juventus, where he won several domestic titles. He has since moved back and rejoined Manchester United, but rumours are brewing that he is unhappy at Old Trafford and may be looking for another move at the end of the season especially if they fail to secure a Champions League spot.

The relationship between the manager and the player is believed to be good, and the Daily Mirror claims that Zidane wants a reunion if he does end up becoming PSG manager. Unconfirmed reports previously stated that Zidane was poised to take over the club before they were drawn against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

For now, it seems like Pochettino will likely hold on to his post until the end of the campaign, but he is reportedly being eyed by Manchester United after a suggestion by Sir Alex Ferguson.

PSG are known to jump at any opportunity to sign a big superstar, and very few are bigger than Ronaldo. In fact, the Qatar-backed side may want to bring him together with Lionel Messi just for the sheer audacity of it. After all, they already brought both former captains of Spanish rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid together in the same summer.

For now, these are all speculations and it remains to be seen if last summer's transfer bombshells can be outdone this year.