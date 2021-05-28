Interesting reports have come out from Turin suggesting that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has told his teammates that he plans to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. Ronaldo still has a year left in his contract with the Italian giants, but he has been linked with an exit for the past several months.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Juventus exit with lengthy, emotional statement

Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 after a highly successful 9-year stint with the Spanish giants. He has since scored 101 goals and made 22 assists in all competitions for the Juventus. During his three-year stint with the club, it has been seen as a disappointment that they have not won the UEFA Champions League despite winning numerous other titles.

Following the club's exit from the UEFA Champions League in the round-of-16 this season, speculations have strengthened that Ronaldo may want to leave the club sooner rather than later. Now, Marca reports that he has already has a dressing room meeting with his teammates stating that he plans to leave.

The 36-year-old can leave this summer even with a year left in his contract. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already ruled out a comeback, even though the Portuguese star reportedly transported his fleet of luxury cars back to Madrid earlier this month.

His two other former clubs, Manchester United and Sporting CP have both been vocal about wanting to see the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner finish his career with them, but Ronaldo may not yet be thinking about winding things down just yet.

His performance has not exactly deteriorated in the past season, so it will be unlikely for Ronaldo to accept a "retirement" deal with just any club. However, the MLS may offer a very lucrative alternative.

Ronaldo himself has hinted at his desire to leave, posting on social media that he has already achieved his goal when he joined Juventus. The summer transfer window will prove to be very interesting, with several big names like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe all in limbo as well.