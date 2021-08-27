The summer transfer window is far from over even with just over four days remaining. As if we have not seen enough explosive transfers already, it has now been reported that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be joining Premier League champions Manchester City.

Ronaldo has been surrounded by transfer speculations all summer, but it appeared as though he wasn't going anywhere after he slammed the media for publishing numerous speculations about his future last week. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also assured the press that Ronaldo will stay, and the same has been said by numerous Juventus executives and owners.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ronaldo has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer, and Manchester City is his intended destination.

Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely decided to LEAVE Juventus and he asked the club to be sold. ❌⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/JCcAwaYX9U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Numerous other media outlets in Italy have confirmed the same, with some stating that Ronaldo had already cleared out his locker at the Juventus facilities.

"Juventus are waiting for Manchester City official bid to arrive in the next hours to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave and he won't be available for next match. #Ronaldo. Mendes is now discussing Ronaldo's contract with Manchester City," added Romano.

The transfer window is set to close on Tuesday, but after seeing how quickly Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona and signed for Paris Saint-Germain, there is reason to believe that there is enough time for Ronaldo to complete his transfer.

Read more Juventus owners angered by Ronaldo to PSG photo shared by Emir of Qatar's relative

City were earlier believed to be keen on signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but the deal has not materialised. The Spurs are not interested in letting go of their star striker on the cheap, and City are do not appear to be willing to match their valuation. Meanwhile, it is believed that Pep Guardiola's side will need to cough up somewhere in the region of 25 to 30 million euros to acquire Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has one year left on his contract with Juventus, and The Old Lady may want to cash in on him now instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer. Unfortunately, this will also mean that he will fail to achieve the goal of bringing the UEFA Champions League trophy to Turin.

The Portuguese captain joined Juventus in 2018 after 9 years with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He won four Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, and Juventus were hoping to benefit from his winning touch. However, despite becoming the Serie A top scorer last season, Ronaldo was unable to help Juventus retain their Serie A title. Neither were they able to achieve Champions League success in his three seasons with the club.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo was still Italy's top scorer last season, clearly proving that his quality has not faded. Now, it appears as though he is eager to offer his services back in England. If the deal with City pushes through, it will be a massively controversial transfer, with his former club Manchester United receiving a slap in the face.