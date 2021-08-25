Khalifah Bin Hamad Al Thani, a relative of the Emir of Qatar who owns Paris Saint-Germain FC, has been slammed over a social media post linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the Ligue 1 outfit.

On Tuesday, Al Thani took to Twitter to share a digitally-manipulated photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the edited picture, both players are wearing PSG kits. While the former FC Barcelona captain has indeed signed for the French club, Ronaldo is still a Juventus FC player.

Quizás ?

Maybe ?

Peut-être ? pic.twitter.com/qHMIgHmYcV — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 24, 2021

He captioned the photo with the word "maybe" written in Spanish, English and French. The post intrigued many football fans, but Juventus are not very happy.

Lapo Elkann, a member of the Agnelli family who own Juventus, immediately slammed the post by commenting: "CR7 is a Juventus FC player. It is disrespectful to continue putting other shirts on him as if he were a sticker," he said.

Indeed, this is not the first time this summer that Ronaldo's image had been manipulated to show him wearing a kit other than the black and white of Juventus. "If he changes teams, wherever he goes, he will have respect as a man and as an athlete. For us, football is a passion for generations," added Elkann.

Ronaldo himself had made it clear that he is not happy about the proliferation of rumours surrounding his future. Last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram himself to slam the disrespectful way that his name had been thrown around all summer.

However, Al Thani did tweet about Messi's PSG deal ahead of the official confirmation of his transfer from Barcelona. As such, many are inclined to believe that there may be some truth to what he's saying.

Meanwhile, Al Thani did not stop there. He was in no mood to back down even with Juventus owners directly calling him out. Apart from Ronaldo, he also threw Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. in the centre of transfer speculations.

Mira tu teléfono pic.twitter.com/D2RIDgzTp9 — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 24, 2021

He shared a photo of the young Brazilian and added the caption "Look at your phone," as if implying that he will be receiving an offer very soon. Vinicius was not believed to be up for sale, especially after having scored three goals in La Liga already since the season opened last week. However, a swap deal involving Kylian Mbape may be an option.