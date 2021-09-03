Cristiano Ronaldo secured a return to Manchester United from Juventus in the final days of the summer transfer window before being unveiled on deadline day. Massimiliano Allegri is said to be furious at the Juventus hierarchy for sanctioning the Portuguese forward's sale after being told that he will remain in Turin this season.

Allegri returned to take over at the helm from Andrea Pirlo this summer, in order to restore their place at the top of Italian football. Inter Milan won the Serie A title in 2021, dethroning Juventus, who had won the title for the previous nine seasons.

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian manager is furious with club president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini for allowing Ronaldo to leave the club. He has made it clear to the management that the five-time Ballon D'or winner's departure was not part of the agreement when he accepted the club's proposal.

Allegri will now have the task of replacing Ronaldo's goals from last season. The Portugal skipper was the top scorer in the Serie A despite not being able to guide Juventus to the title or make it past the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Juventus signed Moise Kean on transfer deadline day from Everton to replace Ronaldo, but it remains to be seen if the young Italy international can fill the void left by the Portuguese star. The Serie A giants also signed Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo in what was an underwhelming transfer window for the club.

Juventus suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Empoli in the Serie A prior to the international break and Allegri was asked about Ronaldo's departure. While the manager praised the Portugal international for his goal contributions, he made it clear that the club needs to move on and look forward.

"Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he's an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on," Allegri said.