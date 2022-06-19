Various media outlets are once again speculating that Cristiano Ronaldo could be looking for a way out of Manchester United. The Portuguese star has a contract for another year with the Red Devils, but he has not escaped the transfer speculations.

While numerous outlets have been speculating about Ronaldo's alleged desire to leave Old Trafford for many months, the news died down at the end of the season after the player himself spoke positively about the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Read more Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo backs new manager to make changes

However, Italian journal La Republicca is pointing to Ten Hag's arrival as one of the main reasons why the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner may be looking for a spot elsewhere. According to the publication, the Dutch manager's style does not jive well with Ronaldo. Indeed, the former Ajax manager's arrival is expected to bring many changes, but Ronaldo had already previously assured that he is looking forward to seeing what the manager wants to do.

It is unclear how much the manager and the player have discussed in recent weeks, and if Ronaldo has started to feel like he would be better off somewhere else. One thing is for sure, the 37-year-old would love to play competitive football with a club that can challenge for trophies. Moreover, he would want to play Champions League football, which United can't offer next season.

Ronaldo's boyhood team Sporting Club is again being mooted as a possible destination, and they have always stated that the star forward is more than welcome. Former club and reigning European Champions Real Madrid may also be a possible destination, but with Karim Benzema currently on fire, Florentino Perez may not be so keen to bring a big player like Ronaldo back in the dressing room.

These are all speculations for now, but if the move form Juventus back to United has taught us anything, there is no far-fetched theory when it comes to the transfer window.