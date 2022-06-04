Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he is putting his full support behind new manager Erik ten Hag. The superstar was at the centre of departure rumours this summer, but he has now revealed that he intends to stay at Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign under the Dutchman.

The Red Devils had a disastrous 2021/22 season, which saw them fail to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Because of this, many believed that the Portuguese star may choose to find a bigger challenge with another club. However, he has now put those rumours to bed.

🗣️ "I wish him the best and let's believe that we're going to win trophies." @Cristiano shares his thoughts on Erik ten Hag, the club's incredible support and pre-match nerves ahead of his United return in an unmissable episode of Player Diaries 👀

Speaking in a video released by the club, Ronaldo gave his thoughts about the new man in charge. "I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants," he said.

Indeed, Ten Hag flew straight to Manchester days after lifting the Dutch Eredivisie trophy with Ajax. "I hope he has success of course because if he succeeds, the whole club succeeds as well. So I wish him the best," Ronaldo added.

Manchester United has struggled to return to the glory days ever since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who is also the man credited for jump-starting Ronaldo's superstardom.

Ronaldo believes that the new manager has the potential to lead the club to title contention if he is given the support and time he needs to make changes. "We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies," he concluded.

The veteran forward also revealed that he is more than willing to help the squad's youngsters to gain more minutes and experience. While he has never been one to like sitting on the bench, he knows that it is best for the club if the young players gain confidence.

"The new generations are going to be the future of the club. I'm all for giving young players opportunities because they are going to be the future, but you have to help them to put them in the right place. It's a lot of pressure to play in the Premier League," he concluded.