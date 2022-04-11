Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot water following an incident that happened after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park. The Portuguese star has been accused of "assault" after he apparently smashed a home supporter's phone to the ground as he was making his way off the pitch and into the dressing room.

Ronaldo has since apologised for the outburst, which has been caught in a video that is making its rounds on social media. He took to his own social media platforms to post an apology and to invite the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after smashing a fan's phone at Goodison Park pic.twitter.com/pnfHKKetb8 — utdreport (@utdreport) April 9, 2022

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," said Ronaldo. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Some supporters have come out to defend the Manchester United star, saying that the Everton fan had been verbally abusing the visiting players and recording everything that was taking place. "That's the home section and as the players were coming off and going down a separate tunnel those two lads were verbally abusing our players, right in their faces and recording it. One of which got what he deserved IMO," said Twitter user @UtdWesleyy.

Others however, were unforgiving of the action, noting that the 37-year-old Ronaldo should have known better and there was no excuse for smashing the fan's phone.

Manchester United have not made an official statement about the incident just yet, as they are awaiting the results of an investigation by the Merseyside Police.

"Merseyside police can confirm that they're carrying out an investigating following an incident at the Everton vs Manchester United match at Goodison involving a Manchester United player as they were walking off the pitch and will be speaking to all parties involved," read a statement.

Meanwhile, the teenager's mother has been doing interviews with UK tabloids, narrating the experience which she says was "traumatic" for her son.