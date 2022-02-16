All eyes are expected to be on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer, when both players are believed to make blockbuster moves away from their current clubs. However, speculations are also buzzing around Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now being linked with top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma, despite the fact that he still has another season left in his contract with Manchester United.

Ronaldo made a fairytale comeback when he re-joined United last summer, after having been away since 2009 when he joined Real Madrid. Many expected the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to wind down his career with the Red Devils, but it now seems as though he may still be eager to face a new challenge elsewhere.

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who worked with Ronaldo during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu, has expressed his desire to bring the Portuguese forward to join him in Roma.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo gets slammed for constant 'sulking' with Manchester United

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have proven that they are always keen to manufacture the most sensational moves after bringing together Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos last summer. The former captains of bitter rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid now share a dressing room at the Parc des Princes, and it would be even more amazing to see Messi and Ronaldo playing for the same club.

Bayern Munich have also been thrown into the mix according to reports by The Sun, but it remains to be seen if the news holds any water.

What is certain however, is that Ronaldo has obviously been frustrated at Manchester United. He has been showing his emotions in full view of cameras and spectators whenever matches end with unsatisfactory results, and has even been accused of having temper tantrums.

At the moment, United are already out of the FA Cup, and are struggling to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League standings. They are set to face Atletico Madrid in the round-of-16 in the Champions League next week, and Ronaldo will be eager to help his team advance.

In order to qualify for the Champions League next season, they either have to win the competition or qualify via the Premier League. If they fail, Ronaldo is expected to seek pastures new. His decision will also be based on whoever is chosen to take over from Ralf Rangnick next season.