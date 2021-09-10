Cristiano Ronaldo had been surrounded by transfer speculations all summer before he finally confirmed a sensational comeback to Premier League side Manchester United. His close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov has now revealed what he believes is the reason behind the player's decision to make the move.

The final days of this summer's transfer window were very tense and Ronaldo's decision to leave Juventus came as a surprise after he had slammed the media for speculating about his departure only a week prior.

The Portuguese captain had been linked to numerous clubs all summer, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City. It was the latter that appeared to be his eventual destination, but the 36-year-old remained loyal to former club Manchester City in the end.

Ronaldo then wrote an emotional farewell to Juventus fans, admitting that he was not able to achieve everything he sought out to achieve with the Old Lady. However, he still left Juventus after winning a number of personal and collective victories.

Former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is known to be a close friend of Ronaldo, said that he had a chat with the all-time international top scorer. Ronaldo apparently revealed that he had gotten bored at Juventus. "I wouldn't like to reveal our private chat. Well, he told me that he was bored in Italy and that he would like to move to England," Khabib said, as quoted by Marca.

The MMA fighter admitted that he is not a fan of Italian football himself, and he agrees that a switch back to the Premier League is a good idea.

He then went on to give his opinion on the age-old debate that pits Ronaldo against Lionel Messi. "Cristiano has been at the top for 17 years. In 2004 he was in the final at the European Championship, and now it's 2021 and he's still scoring, There's never been a phenomenon like that in football... I think Messi's been at his peak for about 12 years, and Cristiano 17," he said.

Ronaldo has not confirmed any of the claims made by Habib, and it remains to be seen how Juventus fans will react to the revelation.