FC Barcelona started its summer in fine fashion by confirming the arrivals of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal. But the Catalan club's transfer dealings are on the verge of collapse with two priority targets also being chased by rival clubs.

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon's Memphis Depay were also expected to arrive as part of the La Liga club's summer overhaul. The duo are out of contract with their respective clubs and are seeking pastures new.

The Dutch midfielder, who has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in the past few seasons, was expected to arrive first with a deal all but signed. However, French giants Paris Saint-Germain seem to have made a late entrance with a far superior offer in terms of wages.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG made their offer as Barcelona was already planning medicals for the player. The French club doubled the wages on offer with manager Mauricio Pochettino also personally calling the Netherlands international.

Wijnaldum is now expected to accept the offer on the table from PSG after Barcelona refused to match the wages offered by the Ligue 1 club. The contract is expected to see the Dutchman commit his future until the summer of 2024.

"Georginio Wijnaldum has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have NO intention to raise their bid after they agreement [sic] ready by 2 weeks and medicals planned," Romano wrote.

In what could be a double blow for Barcelona, reports in Spain are suggesting that Depay could also slip out of their grasp with Juventus considering a move for the soon-to-be free agent forward.

The former Manchester United forward will leave Lyon this summer and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is keen to add his compatriot to his first team squad at the Camp Nou. He is keen to freshen up the Barcelona forward line after seeing them struggle to close out games this past campaign.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are now interested in Depay with interest mainly coming from newly appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri. The manager is concerned about the potential departure of top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to either PSG or former club Manchester United, and is keen to ensure he has top quality replacements lined up.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was top scorer in the Serie A last season, but that could not stop Juventus from surrendering the Scudetto to rivals Inter Milan. There is speculation surrounding Ronaldo's future with reports claiming that he could make an exit after three seasons in Italy.