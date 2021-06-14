Cristiano Ronaldo is still being linked to a Manchester United comeback this summer, and Juventus is reportedly having a look at the possibility of signing Antoine Griezmann to fill the void.

Rumours of Ronaldo's potential return to his former club are gaining more traction as of late, with reports even stating that the Portuguese superstar is willing to take a pay cut to move back with the Red Devils.

The Premier League side have always been vocal about wanting to welcome Ronaldo back into the fold if he is interested in ending his career at Old Trafford. If the move finally happens, the door may open for Griezmann at Juventus, especially since the Barcelona forward has revealed that he was not happy to be playing limited minutes with the Catalan giants.

Things have changed for Griezmann in the tail end of the 2020-21 season, and he has admitted that his situation has improved under Ronald Koeman. the Frenchman himself has not mentioned any real desire to leave the Camp Nou, owing to the fact that he enjoyed more minutes in the latter stages of the past season. He also said that his relationship with Messi is not strained, as previously speculated by the media.

Read more Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann unhappy, wants more minutes

However, with the recent arrival of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, Griezmann may find himself on the sidelines once again. Of course, there is no way to know how Koeman plans to manage his attack, but Griezmann will have felt the balance shift with the new arrival.

Marca reports that Barcelona will be happy to generate funds from Griezmann's departure, especially if Lionel Messi signs a contact extension. The Bianconeri will certainly be able to afford to bring the Frenchman in if Ronaldo chooses to leave.

Basically, Griezmann's fate is dependent on the domino effect that will take place if either Messi or Ronaldo make a move away from their current clubs. However, nothing is expected to be decided until the conclusion of the European Championship and Copa America.