Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move again this summer despite only joining Manchester United on a two-year deal last August. The Portugal international is not happy with the Red Devils' current direction, and could decide to seek a move if he is not happy with the new managerial appointment.

Ralf Rangnick is only at the helm on a temporary basis following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 20-time English champions are assessing a number of options before appointing a permanent successor at the end of the ongoing campaign.

United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League, but are only just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have two games in hand in seventh place. The other two teams in the battle for a top four place are Arsenal and West Ham United, who are also just behind with the Gunners also holding a game in hand.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo is not happy with his situation at United and is expected to assess his future at the end of the campaign. The possibility of missing out on Champions League football will likely see him seek a move, but he is said to be willing to wait until a permanent appointment is made on the manager front.

The Portugal national team skipper is not at the same level as he has shown for the last two decades. He remains United's top goal scorer in the Premier League, but has managed just eight goals in 18 appearances this far this campaign. Ronaldo is unlikely to command interest from top clubs in Europe, but could be in demand with clubs in the Middle East and Major League Soccer in the United States.

The 36-year-old is likely to be among a number of high profile transfers that are in the pipeline for the summer transfer window. At the top of the list are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with the duo expected to leave their respective clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund this summer.