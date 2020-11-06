Football star Cristiano Ronaldo may very well be competing for the spotlight very soon as his girlfriend is steadily making a name for herself in show business. Georgina Rodriguez made a big impression as she left the judges and audience stunned during a guest appearance at the Spanish version of "The Masked Singer".

The celebrity panel was totally stumped as they attempted to guess who was singing behind the elaborate golden lion costume. The 26-year-old brunette gave a powerful performance back in her home country, and no one was able to figure out who she was.

The celebrity panel consisted of Spanish celebrities namely Malu, Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, and Jose Mota. Some of the far-off guesses on the identity of the masked singer included Spanish presenter and model Cristina Pedroche and Spanish socialite Tamaro Falco.

Finally, Rodriguez ended up taking the large lion head off to reveal her face. Members of the audience started cheering loudly as the entire panel was left speechless. The reveal was shared by Rodriguez' sister Ivana, and the clip clearly shows how much of an impact Georgina made on the show.

The Juventus star's girlfriend then repeated her performance with her mask off, which led to her being voted out of the show.

The hit show was aired on Antena 3, with the slightly different title "Mask Singer" in the Spanish version.

Rodriguez hilariously gave some clues about her identity, which did not bring the panel any closer to a good guess. "I like ham, but good ham," she said, before adding, "Other pleasures of mine include seeing TV series from my favourite sofa and who knows, maybe one day I'm on the other side of the tele."

It is unclear if Rodriguez recorded the show before or after Ronaldo's COVID-19 diagnosis. Early in October, he tested positive for the coronavirus disease and was forced to self-isolate in a separate area of the Italian property that they share with their four children. He has since recovered and returned to football action for Juventus FC.