Cristiano Ronaldo has just one destination if he decides to call time on his stint with Juventus, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with the Serie A club remains uncertain with just under 12 months to run on his current deal.

According to the Italian journalist, Ronaldo's future will be between two clubs - Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The 47-year-old says that if the five-time Champions League winner decides to leave the Serie A club it will be for the Ligue 1 giants with no other club being considered at the moment.

Di Marzio says that there has already been contact between the Parisian club and Ronaldo's representatives over a potential move. But there is nothing concrete at the moment in terms of an official offer on the table. But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi did indicate earlier that they have set themselves lofty ambitions and will spend big this summer.

"The only way out for Ronaldo is Paris Saint-Germain with whom there are ongoing contacts but still not so thorough. If he does not take off, he remains in black and white until his contract expires in 2022," Sky Sports Italia's Di Marzio said.

Ronaldo was clear that there will be no talk about his future until after his participation in the ongoing European Championship. Portugal was knocked in the round of 16 by Belgium and the former Real Madrid star is currently on holiday with his family.

The Portugal international has been coy about his future plans with contrasting reports about whether he will remain with Juventus beyond this summer or seek pastures new. Ronaldo has also been linked with a move to Manchester United with his former club ready to offer him a £17 million-a-year contract to return to Old Trafford.

However, a recent report claimed that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes had made contact with Juventus about a potential extension to his client's contract. The 36-year-old is ready to remain with the Old Lady and sign a new deal at least until the summer of 2023.

Juventus are keen to retain Ronaldo going into next season but are ready to cash in if they fail to agree a new deal. Massimiliano Allegri has already identified potential replacements in the event he loses the club's top scorer this summer. Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic top the Serie A club's list at the moment.