Not many people would turn down an invitation from football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but the mother of the 14-year-old boy who accused him of assault over the weekend has done just that.

On Saturday, Ronaldo was accused of "assault" by the Everton supporter known only as Jake, after the Manchester United star was seen apparently slapping the teenager's phone off his hand as he was filming the players on their way into the tunnel at Goodison Park.

The Portuguese captain has since taken to social media to apologise and to extend an invitation for Jack to come to Old Trafford to see a match. However, Jack's mum, Sarah Kelly, has outright rejected the invitation, saying that "We've kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn't want to go there and he doesn't want to see Ronaldo. He's made that pretty clear."

She has been telling various UK publications about the trauma that her son endured after the encounter with the Manchester United star. "It's affected him more than it's affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on - he doesn't want to go to United, he doesn't want to go to see Ronaldo."

Sarah Kelly also had some scathing words against United itself. The club has stayed mostly silent about the issue, stating that they are letting the police handle the investigation. "United have handled it terribly and it's just made things even worse to be honest," she said.

The boy's mother then continued to compare Ronaldo to a regular street thug. "The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn't. Just because he's Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it? It's like we owe him a favour, but I'm sorry, we don't."

The Merseyside police has confirmed that they are investigating the incident. It seems as though both the boy and his mother are not backing down on their complaint. It remains to be seen what will come out of the investigation and if any charges will be brought forward against the footballer.