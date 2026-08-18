Cruz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has shown he can laugh off online criticism. When a social media post labelled him and his siblings 'ugly', the 21-year-old singer responded with humour rather than outrage.

His light-hearted reply came after a social media user posted a 10-second video of the young Posh & Becks, as the Beckham couple are affectionately called. The video shows the former Spice Girl and ex-footballer talking at the back of a car. There is no audio, so the audience is basically left gawking at two hot people, as most of the comments said on X, where the video was posted.

Viral Video of the Beckhams

The brief video has since been viewed over 15.7 million times (and counting). It also has 16,000 likes and around 2,800 bookmarks. Close to 2,000 also retweeted the video.

One such retweet came from an Olivia Rodrigo fan account with more than 10,000 followers. 'It's bizarre that a couple with such an insanely stunning face card only ended up with ugly kids,' the account posted along with the video. The tweet went viral and received 121,000 likes and was widely shared across platforms.

david & victoria beckham pic.twitter.com/FfkeeE82tL — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) August 11, 2026

bizarro que um casal com um face card insano desse só tenha tido filhos feios https://t.co/VgIDrXayQg — sophia (@sadgirlnlove) August 11, 2026

Cruz Beckham Replies To Being Called 'Ugly'

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On Instagram, the account Mostly Humor, which has more than 158,000 followers, shared the video along with the 'ugly kids' comment. The caption read: 'David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been one of those celebrity couples who somehow seem to get better-looking with age. Victoria, in particular, has maintained that effortlessly glamorous, fashion-forward image for decades, while David still has the model-like looks that made him a global heartthrob. Together, they've always had that ridiculously photogenic celebrity-couple aura.'

'And then there are their four children—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. 😭 To be fair, beauty is subjective and all four have their own looks, but the internet has definitely had jokes about how Victoria and David somehow set the bar way too high genetically. With parents that attractive, expectations were basically unfair from the beginning,' the caption also read.

The post gained 36,800 likes and more than 1,700 comments. One of those comments came from Cruz, the couple's youngest son. He posted the popular 'Who Me Druski Meme,' a tongue-in-cheek way of asking 'Who? Me?' His comment received more than 68,000 likes, surpassing the original post. Many of the Instagram users were amused that the third among the Beckham brood does not take himself too seriously amidst the negative comment.

Beckham Children in the Spotlight

Many social media users have disagreed with the comment that the Beckham children are ugly. David and Victoria, often dubbed Britain's other version of royalty, have four children together: Brooklyn, 27; Romeo, 23; Cruz and Harper, 15. Except for Romeo, who tried to play professional football for a brief period, none of the Beckham children followed in their parents' footsteps.

Brooklyn has pursued several careers—photographer, chef, model—before settling into content creation, sharing videos with wife Nicola Peltz. Romeo is doing high-end fashion, while Cruz is pursuing music as the lead singer and guitarist of Cruz Beckham and the Breakers. The Beckhams' only daughter, Harper, remains the most private of the siblings.