Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly cashed in on his own family drama, with a new DoorDash World Cup advert said to have earned the 27-year-old a $1 million fee as it pulled his fractured relationship with David and Victoria Beckham back into the spotlight on 21 June 2026.

The campaign, which leaned into the very tension that has shadowed the Beckham name for months, has left supporters equal parts amused, sceptical and slightly stunned.

The latest wave of attention comes after Brooklyn publicly accused his parents of helping shape the family narrative through the press.

In a series of Instagram Stories, he said he had 'been silent for years' and claimed David and Victoria Beckham, along with their team, had continued to speak to the media. He also alleged that the pair had tried to interfere in his relationship with Nicola Peltz before their 2022 wedding.

Turning The Family Rift Into An Ad Campaign

The DoorDash spot itself is built around a joke that only works if viewers already know the backstory. Brooklyn appears at home waiting for a delivery and tells the camera, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It's not like I don't have tickets.' He then shrugs off the question with, 'Um, it's because ... it's a long story.'

It is playful enough on the surface, but the target is obvious. The ad is not really about lunch, or football, or even delivery apps. It is about Brooklyn Beckham turning a very public family mess into brand material.

That is a fairly wild bit of celebrity commerce, even by modern standards. According to Page Six, the reported payment attached to the campaign is $1 million, and a source close to Brooklyn was quoted as saying, 'It's a little cheesy. Anything that makes him money is good, it shows that his brand is there and flourishing.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported figure, so it should be treated as a claim rather than confirmed fact.

The ad is also part of a wider DoorDash stunt, with Brooklyn said to be helping conceal World Cup tickets in cities across America for fans to discover and claim. On paper, it is a neat marketing idea. In practice, it also invites the kind of side-eye that celebrity campaigns often deserve.

The son of David Beckham, one of football's most recognisable former stars, is now selling a joke about not going to matches while his family feud does the heavy lifting. That is the sort of thing that sells, obviously, but it is also the sort of thing that makes the whole enterprise feel a bit mad.

Old Instagram Posts Still Do The Talking

The reason the advert has landed so loudly is simple enough. Brooklyn has already made his side of the family row very public, and the details he shared were not the sort of loose social media grumbling that disappears after a day.

In the posts cited by the source report, he said he had no wish to reconcile with his family and accused his parents of controlling press narratives around their lives. He also described 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships' as fixtures of the life he was born into.

Some of his claims were especially striking. He alleged that his parents tried to push him away from Nicola before the wedding, that they wanted him to sign away the rights to his own name, and that Victoria called him 'evil' after he asked for his grandmother to sit at the top table. He also claimed his siblings had been used to 'attack' him online.

If all of that sounds like a soap opera with better tailoring, well, that is because it does.

Brooklyn went further in his account of the wedding itself. He wrote that his mother 'hijacked my first dance with my wife,' saying Marc Anthony called him to the stage before Victoria was waiting to dance with him instead. He added that she danced 'very inappropriately' on him in front of 500 guests and said, 'I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.'

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Those are not the kind of details that quietly fade away, and they explain why even a cheerful advert can reopen old wounds in a hurry.

IBTimes UK had contacted a representative of Brooklyn for comment, but no response had been included at the time of publication. For now, the campaign has done exactly what a publicity stunt is supposed to do, only with far more baggage attached than most brands would ever dare touch.

Brooklyn Beckham's reported payday may be the easiest headline in the world to write. The harder part is deciding whether the joke is on the feud, the audience, or everyone involved.