Claims circulating on social media have suggested that David Beckham has cut financial support for his son Romeo Beckham over extravagant spending. The rumours have been widely shared but are not supported by credible evidence.

The viral post, which surfaced in late July, makes several inaccurate assertions about Romeo's age, career and finances, while recent public appearances suggest he is still on good terms with his parents.

The post alleges that Romeo retired from football after building a fortune worth more than $25 million (£20 million), spent lavishly on his girlfriend and was later 'cut off' financially by David Beckham after refusing investment advice. However, no reputable news organisations have reported these claims, and multiple details in the post are factually incorrect.

Romeo Beckham's Age and Career Misrepresented

One of the biggest inconsistencies is Romeo Beckham's age. Born on 1 September 2002, he is 23 years old in 2026, not 27 as claimed in the post.

Furthermore, Romeo ended his professional football career in 2024, aged 22, before focusing on modelling and fashion. While he previously played for Inter Miami CF II and Brentford B, his football career was relatively brief.

David Beckham has reportedly severed financial ties with his son Romeo, who has seemed adrift since retiring from professional football at the young age of 27. Despite building a net worth of over $25 million during his playing days, Romeo is now reportedly struggling... pic.twitter.com/j9yD4c1fuB — $AM$ON👑🐐 (@Samsonthegoat25) July 29, 2026

The social media claim also states Romeo accumulated a net worth exceeding $25 million through football. However, publicly available estimates place his personal wealth significantly lower, with much of it linked to modelling campaigns and commercial partnerships with brands including Puma, Burberry and, most recently, Tommy Hilfiger rather than earnings from football.

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There is also no evidence supporting claims that Romeo purchased his girlfriend a house or luxury cars or provided a $20,000 (£15,500) weekly allowance.

No statements from David, Victoria or Romeo have addressed the allegations, and no established insider or source has confirmed such claims.

Public Appearances Contradict Fallout Claims

Recent public appearances also contradict suggestions of a family fallout.

In July 2026, Romeo was photographed alongside David, Victoria and his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, during the Beckham family's holiday aboard a yacht in Ibiza. He has also appeared with his parents at several high-profile events this year, including Wimbledon and other family outings.

On Father's Day, Romeo also shared a heartfelt post for his dad, saying, 'Happy Father's Day to the best there is. Love you so much.'

The Beckhams have continued sharing supportive family moments publicly, with no indication that Romeo has been distanced financially or personally.

The only dispute history that Beckham's family has faced is the fallout with their eldest son and Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have been publicly estranged from David and Victoria Beckham since 2025. Earlier this year, Brooklyn released a lengthy social media statement criticising his parents and accusing them of prioritising 'Brand Beckham' over family relationships.

By contrast, Romeo, along with siblings Cruz and Harper, has continued appearing alongside David and Victoria at family events throughout 2026.

While David and Victoria Beckham have publicly supported Romeo's transition from football into modelling, there have been no reports suggesting concerns over his finances or career choices. From their social media and recent public outing, all appears to be normal and the post alleging family tension seems to be just rumour combined with fabricated details.