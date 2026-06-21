Days after Harper Beckham's surprise visit to Brooklyn Beckham's home, where the siblings reportedly did not meet, the eldest son of the Beckham family is facing renewed scrutiny after starring in a contentious DoorDash advert that reportedly earned him $1 million (£730,000) and appeared to reference the family's ongoing rift. The advert has since become the subject of online discussion, with viewers linking its narrative to the Beckham family's reported tensions.

The sizeable payday came as brands increasingly capitalise on celebrity-driven viral campaigns, particularly those tied to high-engagement cultural moments such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Neither Brooklyn Beckham nor DoorDash has publicly confirmed the reported fee.

The $1 Million Ad and What Brooklyn Actually Said

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly earned $1 million (£730,000) for appearing in the DoorDash campaign, according to sources cited by Page Six. In the advert, he is shown sitting on a sofa while watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup, looking directly into the camera and saying: 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It's not like I don't have tickets.'

After a brief pause, he adds: 'Um, it's because... it's a long story.' The advert then cuts to Brooklyn handing his World Cup tickets to a DoorDash delivery driver. 'These can go to someone else,' he says, before adding, 'Put them somewhere fun.' The commercial ends with an on-screen caption reading: 'It's complicated.'

While the advert does not explicitly mention the family dispute, its tone has been widely read online as drawing on elements of his personal narrative.

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

Reaction online was swift and often harsh, with viewers divided over the tone of the campaign. X user Wesley, posting under the handle @Wesley14F, criticised Brooklyn's decision to participate in the campaign, writing: 'That means he chooses this over his family, well that's his choice to make but family is everything though.'

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Another user, Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther), questioned the premise of the advert itself. 'One of the most embarrassing parts of this Brooklyn Beckham DoorDash ad is the assumption behind it, that people were actually wondering why Brooklyn Beckham was watching the FIFA World Cup from home,' she wrote. 'Nobody cared before the ad... Then he released the commercial and managed to make people even more annoyed.'

Fashion commentator Hanz (@fashionistaera) accused Brooklyn of benefiting from the same family brand he has reportedly tried to distance himself from. 'You joked about your family in this DoorDash ad,' the user wrote. 'Didn't you want privacy, yet you're now making money on your family situation.' Another widely shared post from @according2_taz struck a similarly critical tone, arguing that Brooklyn was still benefiting from the Beckham name while publicly stepping away from family ties.

The criticism largely centred on one question: whether the advert crossed a line by turning private family tensions into marketable content.

Brooklyn Peltz, nobody will invite u to World Cup coz u trashed ur family. Ur dad & bestie Tom Cruise were shining at the World Cup🫢



U joked about ur family in this DoorDash ad. Didn’t u want privacy, yet ur now making money on ur fam situation.



U guys are complete jokers! pic.twitter.com/jt5UwUeOVB — Hanz (@fashionistaera) June 15, 2026

Beckham Family Rift Back In Focus

The campaign arrives amid continued attention on the Beckham family's reported internal tensions. Earlier this week, reports said Harper Beckham made a surprise visit to Brooklyn Beckham's home, though the siblings were not believed to have met during the visit. The episode added further attention to the family dynamic, which has remained a recurring subject of public speculation in recent months.

Brooklyn Beckham has not commented on the reports surrounding the advert or the wider family situation.