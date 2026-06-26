David and Victoria Beckham are facing a fierce backlash in Los Angeles and online after critics accused them of using their 14‑year‑old daughter Harper in a 'choreographed' attempt to mend their feud with son Brooklyn earlier this month, an incident that insiders now say has deepened the family rift rather than healed it.

Tensions inside the Beckham clan have been simmering since Brooklyn's star‑studded 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, after which the 27‑year‑old gradually distanced himself from his parents and younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz. The cold war turned into something much noisier in January, when Brooklyn issued a sensational seven‑page statement accusing his family of putting 'Brand Beckham' and public image ahead of genuine relationships, and alleging that Victoria had called him 'evil' during a blazing row over wedding seating and had 'hijacked' his first dance with Nicola.

The latest flashpoint came on 12 June in Hollywood, where David, 51, was honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame. The former England captain, who is in the United States helping promote the 2026 FIFA World Cup, attended the ceremony with his family, including Harper, in a matching pink gown that was impossible to miss in the press shots.

After the speeches and photos on Hollywood Boulevard, Harper reportedly did not head back with her parents. Instead, still in her pink dress, she travelled around 20 minutes across Los Angeles to the Beverly Hills home Brooklyn shares with Nicola. Photographers were waiting as she walked up to the property and hand‑delivered a letter, despite the couple being out of town, with Brooklyn later posting an image from a run in New York's Central Park.

A spokesman for the Peltz‑Beckhams criticised the gesture as having been 'choreographed for the cameras,' and social media users swiftly piled in. Many accused David and Victoria, 52, of being 'completely obsessed with their images' and of 'lacking authenticity as people.'

One commenter wrote that 'poor Harper' should have been shielded from 'pain, not thrown to the lions for the whole world to see.' Another suggested the teenager was being 'used as a carrot to get her brother to talk to his parents.' Someone else snapped: 'Everything the Beckhams do is for publicity, and they keep shooting themselves in the foot! Leave Brooklyn alone. He has made his decision not to be in this circus anymore.'

How The Harper Beckham Gesture Landed Inside 'Brand Beckham'

To recall, Brooklyn's January statement went far beyond family bickering. As well as saying Victoria had branded him 'evil' over who sat where at the wedding reception, he accused his parents of valuing 'public promotion and endorsements above all else,' claiming that 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.'

It is through that lens that the Harper episode was viewed in some quarters, and insiders say Brooklyn himself was stunned. According to a source, David and Victoria had seen the letter drop as a heartfelt gesture, a way to gently reconnect through the one sibling who has remained visibly close to them.

'David and Victoria viewed the letter gesture as an attempt to reconnect with Brooklyn, but their son hasn't spoken to his siblings for months,' the insider said. 'From Brooklyn's perspective, one of them suddenly turning up on his doorstep felt strange.'

The same source added that he 'couldn't understand why it was happening or why Harper was being used like that,' and that the move left him 'even more suspicious about his parents' intentions, at a time when trust is already at an all‑time low.' The insider claimed Brooklyn again sought legal advice after the incident, seeing it as 'another example of family matters spilling into the public domain.'

None of this is happening in private, which is the problem. The Beckhams have spent three decades turning their lives into a global lifestyle franchise, and against that backdrop every family gesture risks looking like content. When you are a brand, even your olive branches can be mistaken for marketing.

Brooklyn Beckham's World Cup Advert Twist

If David and Victoria hoped Harper's visit might quietly soften the mood, the apparent response from their eldest could hardly have been more public.

Just days after the letter delivery, Brooklyn appeared in a new advert for food delivery service DoorDash, playing up the fact he will not be at the 2026 World Cup his father is helping to promote. Sitting at home with tickets in hand, he looks to camera and says: 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.' He then tosses the tickets onto the coffee table as on‑screen text reads: 'It's complicated. More soon.' In follow‑up spots, he is seen giving the unwanted tickets away.

The campaign looked, at best, like a thinly veiled nod to the family fracture, and at worst, a cheeky monetisation of the drama itself. When everyone is trading on Beckham mythology, you start to lose track of where the real family ends and the extended brand universe starts. That might be the wildest bit of this whole saga.

Behind the scenes, the fallout is said to be widening. The insider said that different relatives have taken sides over the decision to involve Harper, describing the situation as 'all‑out war' rather than a simple disagreement between parents and son.

'The feeling from some is that Harper is 14 and shouldn't be drawn into an adult dispute. They felt it crossed a line, as the stunt seemed like a set‑up,' the source said. They added that the move has 'reopened old wounds' within the broader family, where tensions between Victoria and David's relatives have 'occasionally surfaced over the years.'

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David's mother, Sandra, and sister, Joanne, are said to have been particularly unhappy, believing Harper should never have been placed in the middle of something so fraught. They have, according to the source, spoken to David directly about their concerns. He is understood to 'understand where they are coming from,' although Victoria has reportedly not taken the criticism well.

By contrast, Victoria's mother, Jackie, is said to be firmly in her daughter's corner. The insider described Jackie as backing Victoria and David throughout, saying that while she 'loves her grandson,' her loyalty lies with Victoria and in her eyes 'she can do no wrong.'

For now, those close to the situation say there is no obvious route back. As the source put it, David and Victoria 'can't manage this the way they might have managed things in the past.' Brooklyn is married, financially independent and determined 'not to be controlled.' The Beckhams may want to present a united front again, but at the moment, the picture is anything but curated.