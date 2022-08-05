Arsenal will be without Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira when they get their 2022-23 Premier League campaign under way on Friday. The Gunners open the season with an away trip to Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira's men looking to emulate last season's 3-0 win at Selhurst Park last season.

Mikel Arteta's squad has enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign and looked ready for the start of the new season during their 6-0 demolition of Sevilla in their final friendly. The north Londoners have added five new players, with striker Gabriel Jesus hitting the ground running notching up seven goals in five games.

"Three out of four of those players [Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Vieira] are going to be training this afternoon and if everything goes well, they will be available for selection and in the squad. Hopefully, we can start to recover because they've been missing a lot of minutes and time in pre-season and they are really important players for us," Arteta said.

Arsenal are hoping to put the disappointment of missing out on the top four last season behind them by starting the new campaign with a victory. The Gunners lost their opening three games in 2021, but are certainly looking better prepared this time around.

Palace, meanwhile, will be looking to continue their brand of high press football to put Arsenal off their game. Vieira will be without James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise for the game against their London rivals.

The former Gunners midfielder, who guided Palace to a 12th place finish last season, is hoping for an improvement during the 2022-23 campaign. Vieira accepted that Arsenal will be a new challenge compared to last year, but is certain his squad has the tools to deal with the threat the north London club poses.

"We know that it is going to be challenging but I believe that we have the tools to make it difficult for them, to make it challenging for them. Last year at home with the support we had we had some really good matches, and it will be important to keep it that way," Vieira said.

Where to watch live

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off. The game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Head-to-Head: Crystal Palace and Arsenal have faced each other 51 times with the Gunners winning on 29 occasions and the Eagles triumphing 6 times.