Another update has emerged in the case surrounding D4vd's possible connection to the death of Celeste Rivas, whose severely decomposed remains were found in the 20-year-old artist's Tesla trunk, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, on 8 September. The 15-year-old had been missing for over a year when her body was discovered.

A newly surfaced Build-A-Bear certificate may offer clues about how the teenager spent her final days, and private investigator Steve Fischer now believes that Rivas and D4vd were together shortly before her death.

Build-A-Bear Certificate Clue: PI Suspects D4vd and Celeste Are Together

Private investigator Fischer believes he has uncovered a new clue that could shed light on where Celeste Rivas may have spent her final days and who may have been with her.

The key item, he says, is a Build-A-Bear certificate for a stuffed bear named after Rivas' cousin, Esmeralda. The certificate is dated 21 April 2024, sixteen days after Celeste was last reported missing. For Fischer, the date and the name immediately raised questions.

That same day, TikTok captured D4vd riding a roller coaster at the exact Six Flags amusement park where the bear appears to have been made. To Fischer, the overlap is 'too specific to ignore.'

'They planned this out,' he claimed. 'And I don't believe this is just a coincidence. I believe that Esmeralda and D4vd were there.'

Fischer argues that the clues suggest multiple people knew Celeste's whereabouts at the time.

'There were people aware of where Celeste was, and they were obviously in contact,' he said. 'I think there were adult family members there as well. They should have notified law enforcement that they'd located her, and then let authorities intervene and figure out what was going on. But that didn't happen.'

The PI also points to earlier connections: he found that Hernandez attended Esmeralda's graduation, and he uncovered a photo of the two together in 2023 when Hernandez — just 13 at the time — was in Las Vegas. D4vd was performing in the city during that same period.

In a post on X, Fischer laid out the questions he believes still need answers.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was last reported missing on April 5, 2024. At the home where #D4vd was staying, I found a certificate in the name of “Esmeralda” from Build-A-Bear, dated April 21, 2024 , just 16 days after Celeste was reported missing. Also on April 21, 2024, David… pic.twitter.com/9stgywkttQ — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) October 31, 2025

'Common sense tells us Celeste was there, and that she likely invited Esmeralda. Six Flags requires a chaperone 21 or older for any guests under 15 years old. So the questions are: Was anyone else there? How open was this relationship with David to the family? Why wasn't law enforcement notified that Celeste was no longer missing? Why wasn't she in school? And if she was refusing to comply, why weren't school administrators or school police, professionals trained to handle these situations, notified?'

For Fischer, the timeline, the bear, and the TikTok clip form a pattern — one he believes could be key to tracing Celeste's movements before her death, even implying that D4vd may have been with her at the time.

PI Claimed Caleste Was Groomed

Fischer ended his post with claims that D4vd groomed Rivas and expressed hope that justice would be served for the teenager's case.

He wrote, 'Celeste was only 13 years old at this time. She had been a teenager for just six months. Let that sink in. She had just become a teenager and was allowed to stay out of school and be in a relationship with an adult man.'

'An adult male groomed her. D4vd groomed her and committed crimes against her, and I sincerely hope the LAPD and the District Attorney's Office do not let this slide, as has happened in far too many of my other cases,' the investigator continued.

No Arrest Has Been Made

Two months after Rivas' body was discovered, no arrests have been made in the case. As of now, D4vd is not considered a suspect.

As the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in their statement, Rivas's death remains undetermined, making it impossible to identify any murder suspect at this stage, and the only charge that can be made is the concealment of the teenager's body.

Fischer, however, continues to speak out on X, expressing frustration over the lack of charges.

It’s been two months since the autopsy of #CelesteRivasHernandez, and nobody has been charged. Just as disturbing, the only press release issued by LAPD suggested that the sole potential criminal culpability might be concealment of a body.



The entire reason Celeste ended up in… — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 10, 2025

'It's been two months since the autopsy of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and nobody has been charged,' he wrote. 'The only press release issued by LAPD suggested the sole potential criminal culpability might be concealment of a body.'

He maintains that the circumstances leading up to Rivas's death point to a deeper issue.

'The entire reason Celeste ended up in that Tesla trunk, regardless of the manner of death, is because of the illegal, predatory relationship that D4vd was having with her,' he said. 'Celeste is no longer here to testify, but circumstantial evidence is still evidence — and there is a mountain of it.'

Fischer insists that failing to pursue charges would be an injustice.

'She wasn't protected from people like D4vd while she was alive, and we at least owe her that in death,' he wrote. 'There is ample evidence suggesting this relationship began when she was as young as twelve. Predators who exploit their fame and money to target children are an especially sick breed, and not prosecuting the sex crimes that I am confident occurred would be a slap in the face to Celeste.'

He concluded by urging authorities to act, 'It's time to move forward with charges. Additional charges can always be added later. Make an arrest.'

Fischer confirmed that all the items he uncovered during his investigation have been turned over to the authorities.

Meanwhile, D4vd and his camp have remained silent amid the accusations.