Following the grim discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas' body in a Tesla registered to rapper D4vd, new revelations suggest disturbing clues may lie within the Hollywood Hills mansion where the artist used to reside.

'Farm tools' were found on the mansion, and an investigator now believes that it could have been used to 'get rid of' Rivas' body.

Potential Tools Used to 'Get Rid of a Body' Found

Private investigator Steve Fischer, a California-based missing persons expert, was hired by Mladen Trifunovic, the property owner, to examine the former residence of Queens-born David Anthony Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd, in hopes of uncovering the ongoing mysteries behind the teenager's death. The mansion, located in the Hollywood Hills and reportedly costing around £15,700 ($20,000) per month, became a focal point after the rapper vacated it following the discovery of Rivas' body on 8 September 2025.

Fischer claims to have found multiple tools typically used on farms, stating they 'could be used to get rid of a body'. He added: 'There were some items at the house that were still in their original manufacturing packaging that had been delivered that have no use in a home in the Hollywood Hills.' While he declined to name the specific items to avoid interfering with the LAPD's ongoing investigation, he insisted: 'These are items that belong more on a farm than in a home. It would make no sense to even own these things.'

Reports show that Rivas' body was in a state of 'severe decomposition', and the Los Angeles medical examiner's office has so far been unable to establish a cause of death because of the condition of her remains.

Fischer also uncovered new details about the black Tesla where Rivas was found. He stated that D4vd used the vehicle regularly until February. Based on the data Fischer shared on X, the black Tesla received its 45th parking citation on 27 February, and the next one didn't happen until 3 September.

To clarify something. I said #D4vd 's Tesla had an expired registration (01/25). I also said the car could be accounted for in Feb because it was ticketed twice in Hollywood. I never said the tickets were for the expired registration. They were two seperate statements. The… pic.twitter.com/LY4UA09yIW — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) October 7, 2025

With these parking citations, license plate reader data, home and neighbour security footage, the investigator was able to determine the time that D4vd stopped using the car.

Security footage also showed that the vehicle was last moved on 29 July until neighbours complained a month later. The car was then towed, and three days later, Rivas' body was discovered in the trunk.

'I do believe that when the car was moved on July 29, that [Rivas] was in the front trunk of the Tesla at that time and probably had been for quite a while at that point,' Fischer told The Post.

'It appears to me that there's a chance [Rivas] could've been in that car a very long time,' he continued.

Fischer noted another strange detail. D4vd had leased a second Tesla—a red 2025 Model Y. He said that the lease of the car began on 1 February, which was around the same time that the black Tesla stopped being used.

Since the discovery, the musician has withdrawn from public life and cancelled his world tour. He has also hired Blair Berk, a high-powered attorney who is known to have previously worked with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Neither Berk nor the LAPD has issued a statement regarding Fischer's claims.