Singer and rapper D4vd has become the focus of intense online speculation after being connected to the murder case of Celeste Rivas, a 15‑year‑old girl missing for more than a year. Her remains were discovered on 8 September 2025 in the boot of an abandoned Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot, after staff reported a foul odour coming from the vehicle.

The car was later confirmed to be registered to David Anthony Burke, better known as D4vd, the artist behind the track Romantic Homicide. He was named a suspect in November 2025, though he has not been arrested or formally charged. A Los Angeles County grand jury is now hearing evidence, with reports suggesting a possible indictment may follow.

Internet's Speculation of D4vd's Whereabouts

Since being linked to the case, the singer has remained completely silent—withdrawing from the spotlight and cancelling his world tour. As a result, online users have grown increasingly curious, speculating about the singer's whereabouts and whether he is under surveillance.

On Reddit, speculation of the singer being in rehab was swarming. Reddit user Purple-Ad9377 said 'I think he's in rehab. Blair Berk has a history of representing clients who cannot participate in investigations or court hearings because they are receiving inpatient treatment for substance abuse.'

Comment

by u/Federal-Poet-2968 from discussion

in d4vdiots

Blair Berk, a high‑profile lawyer known for representing Harvey Weinstein, was hired by D4vd after Rivas' remains were discovered. Another Reddit user, notsydneyshea, speculated: 'He's either shacking up somewhere or he's in a treatment programme, and HIPAA would apply in those situations, which would explain him not cooperating and not seeing him.'

For context, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a US federal law designed to protect the privacy of an individual's medical information. If D4vd were enrolled in a rehabilitation facility or mental health treatment programme, healthcare providers would be legally prohibited from confirming his presence, disclosing his condition, or sharing any details about his whereabouts without his consent.

Comment

by u/Federal-Poet-2968 from discussion

in d4vdiots

The same user went on to add: 'Whether it's rehab for drugs or sex addiction or a treatment programme for people with mental illnesses, no clue, but I think that's where he is at. It's probably his best bet as far as saving any face — not much he can do here to improve his situation, in my opinion.'

Bail and Flight Risk

Some speculated that D4vd had already fled, but another Reddit user dismissed the idea. Redditor PrincessVisenya said: 'He won't flee because it would hurt his bail application. He put his properties into his mom's name, probably in preparation for getting arrested and applying for bail. Now his family can bundle everyone's properties together for bail.'

Comment

by u/Federal-Poet-2968 from discussion

in d4vdiots

However, according to Legal Clarity, bail is not automatically granted in murder cases in the US. While the Eighth Amendment prohibits excessive bail, it does not guarantee the right to bail for every case, particularly serious felonies like murder.

Judges can deny bail if they believe the defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to the public, though in some instances, bail may be set at a very high amount if release is deemed appropriate. Decisions are based on factors such as the severity of the charge, the strength of the evidence, and local laws.

READ MORE: D4vd Case Update: Chainsaw Found at Singer's Rented Mansion - New Details Emerge as Singer Faces Murder Indictment

Is D4vd Under Surveillance?

Speculation has also centred on whether D4vd may be under surveillance. These theories stem from a Reddit post by user Federal‑Poet‑2968, titled 'D4vd under surveillance?'

In the post, the user wrote: 'I've been stuck wondering how someone in a position like his hasn't run away or taken his own life yet, especially given the amount of time he's had since they found the body — particularly after it was announced that he was likely to be indicted. It makes me wonder if he's under surveillance, which might make a little sense.'

The user added that, given D4vd's reported lack of cooperation with law enforcement, 'this is just going to get even messier as time goes on, and tbh I'm worried that when he gets indicted he's going to plead insanity, based on the type of person he's shown us he is.'

Elsewhere in the discussion, notsydneyshea echoed similar sentiments, claiming: 'I suspect they had eyes on him from day one — he may not have been an official suspect, but it's his Tesla and his alleged girlfriend who was dead.'

READ MORE: D4vd Case Update: PI Found 'Burn Cage' Incinerator In His Rented Hollywood Hills Home

New Evidence from Private Investigator

Private investigator Steve Fischer, hired by the owner of D4vd's Hollywood Hills rental, has reported finding a new chainsaw, a new burn cage incinerator capable of reaching 1,600 degrees, and farm tools — items he suggested could be used to dispose of a body and were unusual for a residential property.

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

Fischer also obtained neighbourhood security footage that he claims shows who was driving D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, potentially with Rivas' remains inside. Other items highlighted include a Build-A-Bear certificate, which may offer insight into Rivas' final days, and an email to D4vd's manager urging him to 'please do the right thing and take her home.'

Early in the case, I released information about an email that had been sent to #D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall, and another person, notifying them that #CelesteRivasHernandez was a missing person. Josh publicly denied this in TikTok comments, claiming it wasn’t true.



However, an… pic.twitter.com/mWqMuOwEkP — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 11, 2025

Meanwhile, prosecutors have indicated an arrest could be imminent for a witness refusing to cooperate, though no public identification has been made. Courtroom sources suggest the grand jury could begin hearing testimony as early as February, but a quick indictment is not expected.

The medical examiner has also not yet released Rivas' cause of death, citing the severely decomposed condition of her remains.

With D4vd staying silent and out of the public eye, speculation about his whereabouts continues to swirl. For now, his exact location remains unknown, leaving unanswered questions and the internet to fill in the gaps.