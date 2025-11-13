A little over two months after Celeste Rivas' severely decomposed body was discovered inside a Tesla registered to the artist D4vd, a private investigator now claims he is 'certain' who abandoned the vehicle.

The 15-year-old's remains were found in the car's front trunk on 8 September 2025, after impound workers reported a 'strong smell'. The investigator's claim is based on newly surfaced security footage.

New Discovery: Driver Who Abandoned D4vd's Tesla

Mladen Trifunovic owns the Hollywood Hills mansion — worth around £3.04 million — where David Anthony Burke, better known as D4vd, once lived. In an effort to uncover more about Celeste Rivas' death, Trifunovic hired private investigator Steve Fischer, a California-based expert in missing persons cases.

Fischer has scoured the property to find new evidence, and found 'farm tools' that he claimed 'could be used to get rid of a body'. He insisted, 'These are items that belong more on a farm than in a home. It would make no sense to even own these things.' He added, 'There were disturbing items.'

Although he did not disclose the items, he said on KTLA, 'There are some physical items that I unfortunately can't disclose, but they are significant because be something that could have been used in a plan to actually get rid of her body.'

However, his discoveries didn't stop there. Fischer also said he had uncovered videos from the neighbourhood's security cameras.

The private detective claims that he is 'certain' of the identity of the person behind the wheel of D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, with the possibility that Rivas' remains are in the trunk.

'I'm certain I know who it is,' Fischer claimed. 'I can't say, but there is surveillance from the 29th and I'm certain I know who this person is.'

But he confirmed that the said footage is already in the possession of the police.

Fischer also discovered that D4vd regularly used the Tesla until February — the same month Celeste Rivas was first reported missing.

Fischer also believes that toxicology reports for Rivas now exist, based on his post on X, but says they are inconclusive or require further review due to decomposition. No cause of death has been released.

'We know that Celeste was in an advanced state of decomposition, and it's possible the toxicology findings were not conclusive enough for the Medical Examiner to confidently rely on,' Fischer wrote on his post.

I am confident that the initial toxicology results for #CelesteRivasHernandez are back, but either the results were inconclusive and require further testing, or additional investigation is needed to determine the cause and manner of death.



All other cases at the Medical… pic.twitter.com/gzyFLyI3SI — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 7, 2025

No Arrest Has Been Made — D4vd Is Still Not Considered A Suspect

The artist reportedly has a 'matching tattoo' with Rivas, indicating a romantic connection between the two, which most likely began through social media. The teenager's mom said that her daughter's boyfriend was named David.

Furthermore, a report from TMZ said that D4vd has an unreleased love song referencing a person named 'Celeste' in the unfinished title and mentioned twice in the lyrics.

So far, no arrests have been made. Despite the fact that Rivas' remains were found in the car owned by D4vd, the artist is still not considered a suspect. In a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Rivas's death remains unclear, whether it was a homicide or not, making it impossible to list a murder suspect.

'The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,' the LAPD said.

'RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.' LAPD continued.

Authorities in the LAPD continue to pursue the investigation, reviewing items recovered from the Hollywood Hills property while awaiting the completion of forensic analyses.

D4vd Remains Silent Despite Accusations

Neither D4vd nor his lawyer, Blair Berk, a high-profile attorney who previously worked with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has released any statement regarding the ongoing investigation, a silence that surprised Fischer.

'It's been shocking how silent he's been, for somebody that really lived online,' Fischer said. 'Not only him, but the people around him in his immediate orbit. They've gone completely silent.'

Meanwhile, the artists' supposed tours in the US and Europe have been cancelled.