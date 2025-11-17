Two months after the discovery of Celeste Rivas' remains inside the boot of a Tesla registered under the name of popular artist David Anthony Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd, authorities continue to investigate the case.

Rivas, who was only 15 years old, had been missing for over a year before her severely decomposed body was found inside the abandoned Tesla, which was impounded in Los Angeles on 8 September 2025.

While authorities have not yet released further updates, private investigator Steve Fischer has been actively investigating the case himself and sharing updates on his X account for the public.

Now, another update has resurfaced. Fischer claims that D4vd's manager forwarded an email to the artist regarding Rivas' disappearance, which allegedly asks the artist to 'take her home.'

D4vd's Manager Alleged Forwarded Email

Early in his investigation, Fischer shared on X the discovery of a screenshot of an email sent to Josh Marshall, D4vd's manager, by another person notifying him about Celeste Rivas' disappearance and reporting her as a missing person.

Early in the case, I released information about an email that had been sent to #D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall, and another person, notifying them that #CelesteRivasHernandez was a missing person. Josh publicly denied this in TikTok comments, claiming it wasn’t true.



The email included an attached photo of what appears to be Rivas' missing-person poster and a message:

'There's been talk that the artist D4vd possibly has something to do with the disappearance of 13-year-old Celeste Rivas. If that statement holds any merit — please do the right thing and take her home. Her parents are very worried,' the alleged email reads.

According to Fischer, Marshall himself took the screenshot and sent it to both D4vd and one of Rivas' friends.

'The screenshot circulating online is said to be one that Josh himself took, sent to #D4vd, who then forwarded it to one of Celeste's friends,' Fischer wrote in his post

Josh Marshal Denies The Email

Marshall has denied receiving the email and responded to a TikTok video that made claims after Fischer initially mentioned it earlier in his investigation.

The manager also denied living at the Hollywood Hills property with D4vd, said he never received any emails about the girl's disappearance, and explained that, since he lives out of state, he rarely communicates directly with his clients.

Marshall addressed the situation in the comments of a TikTok video, explaining the impact on his family.

'This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children. I received no emails and I'm no one's roommate, I live full time at home with my wife and kids. My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives,' he wrote.

He added, 'I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don't live in California. Also, I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn't require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day to day capacity, not me.'

Private Investigators' Other Discoveries So Far

So far, Fischer has provided multiple discoveries that would be helpful in finding out what truly happened to the teenager.

After inspecting the property, he said that the owner, 'wants to understand exactly what may have happened and if his house played a role in any way,' since the artist had been reportedly renting the house since 2024 for approximately £15,700 ($20,000) per month.

During the investigation, he found 'farm tools', which he considered potential evidence. He noted that the items 'could be used to get rid of a body' and that they seemed more appropriate for a farmhouse than a home, raising questions about why they were there.

The private investigator has also obtained video from neighbourhood security cameras that unveils the identity of the person driving D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, with the possibility that Rivas' remains are in the trunk.

'I'm certain I know who it is,' Fischer claimed. 'I can't say, but there is surveillance from the 29th and I'm certain I know who this person is.'

Furthermore, Fischer has found a Build-A-Bear certificate, which could provide clues about how the 15-year-old spent her final days and who may have been with her. He believes the individuals involved were D4vd and a cousin named Esmeralda.

Despite the ongoing attention surrounding the case, D4vd and his camp have remained silent amid the accusations.

No arrests have been made, and neither D4vd nor his manager, Marshall, has been named as a suspect since the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that Rivas's death remains undetermined, making it impossible to identify any murder suspect at this stage.