The discovery of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body in a Tesla registered to viral sensation D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with Los Angeles police naming the 'Romantic Homicide' singer as a suspect in their ongoing investigation.

The grim finding in September 2025 has transformed the rising star's narrative from that of a breakthrough artist to the centre of a criminal probe that's gripped both fans and investigators.

Discovery Of Decomposed Remains

On 8 September 2025, investigators recovered human remains decomposed from the front trunk of an impounded Tesla in Los Angeles. The vehicle was registered to Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd. Officials say the body was wrapped in a bag and was in an advanced stage of decomposition when it was located.

The discovery followed reports of a foul odour emanating from the car, which had been towed to the yard after being parked in the Hollywood Hills for several weeks.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause or manner of death, while investigators continue to establish a timeline of events.

Police: Tesla Registration Linked to D4vd

In November 2025, law enforcement sources named Burke as a suspect in the investigation. Detectives have not confirmed whether he has been formally charged, but his name has been listed as a suspect in internal reports.

Some reports indicate that Burke has not fully cooperated with authorities, even though his spokespeople previously stated he was 'fully cooperating.' Police are reviewing surveillance footage, witness statements and digital evidence to determine how the victim came to be in the vehicle. Detectives from the LAPD's Robbery‑Homicide Division are leading the case, examining every aspect of the incident.

According to sources, there may be more people involved: some suggest that the victim may have been dismembered, which could imply the involvement of others beyond Burke.

Further details that have alarmed the public include a matching tattoo: both Celeste and Burke are reported to have had a 'Shhh ...' tattoo on their right index fingers, which some say could suggest a more profound, disturbing connection.

The Tesla registration linked to D4vd has intensified scrutiny of the singer. Reports confirmed the link, noting that the discovery has cast a shadow over his ongoing tour and rising career.

Authorities are working to determine whether D4vd had direct involvement or whether others accessed the vehicle. At present, police have not released further details about his level of cooperation with the investigation.

Allegations Impacting D4vd Career

D4vd rose to prominence with viral hits such as Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, quickly becoming a breakout star in the Gen Z music scene. His Withered World Tour has drawn large crowds internationally, cementing his reputation as one of the most promising young artists in the industry.

The investigation has inevitably affected public perception, with fans expressing shock and confusion across social media. Industry observers note that the allegations could have significant consequences for his career, depending on the outcome of the case.

Fans and Music Industry Shocked

The case has sent shockwaves through D4vd's fanbase and the music industry. Known for his viral hits and young, devoted following, Burke now faces serious scrutiny as the public grapples with the disturbing implications. Beyond his personal career, there are growing calls for justice for Celeste and accountability in how such tragic cases are handled.

Reaction online has been swift, with hashtags related to D4vd trending on platforms such as X and TikTok. Fans have expressed both support and concern, with some urging caution until more facts are known and others expressing disbelief at the allegations.

Commentators have highlighted the broader issue of celebrity accountability, noting that high‑profile figures are often subject to intense scrutiny when linked to criminal investigations.

What Happens Next

Investigators are awaiting autopsy and forensic results to determine the cause and manner of Celeste's death. The manner is currently listed as 'deferred,' meaning the medical examiner has not yet ruled on whether foul play was involved.

Meanwhile, the LAPD continues its investigation. No arrests have been made, but an active search warrant has reportedly been executed at a property associated with Burke.