Devon and Cornwall are under 'danger to life' alerts as Storm Bram lashes the South West with violent winds of up to 90mph, torrential rain and widespread flooding, according to the Met Office.

Red and amber weather warnings have been issued, with officials warning of severe disruption to travel, power infrastructure and coastal communities.

Emergency services have urged residents to remain indoors as conditions worsen and critical incidents unfold across the region.

The storm, which struck in the middle of the night, has already caused significant damage to infrastructure. On several roads, fallen trees have blocked traffic, and rail services have been halted in the region due to debris on the tracks, while ferry crossings have also been cancelled, leaving specific communities temporarily isolated.

The government has also cautioned that a combination of the high tides and gale-force winds may cause life-threatening floods along the coast.

#StormBram brings a widely wet and windy start to the day on Tuesday ⚠️



Heavy spells of rain will spread northwards through the morning, with the strongest winds expected along western coasts 🌧️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/KV3Pguyxyv — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2025

Communities Prepare To Be Hit

Devon and Cornwall have also activated emergency response plans, which provide temporary shelter for residents displaced by the flooding.

Flood defences are already in place in areas at risk, but officials say the magnitude of the storm means not all communities can be rescued.

Cornwall is one of the regions that has reported an increase in water levels in some villages, and emergency workers have been working all night to rescue those trapped in their homes.

The Environment Agency has also issued more than 30 flood warnings, demonstrating the potential for rivers to overtop their banks. The River Exe has already burst in some areas of Exeter, raising concerns that it will be further overwhelmed as it continues to pour. Coastal resorts, including Penzance and Falmouth, are also on alert after the waves are bound to hit dangerous levels.

Transport Chaos and Power Cuts

The movement within the South West has been crippled. National Rail stated that it had suspended services between Exeter, Plymouth and Penzance until further notice.

Drivers have been encouraged to avoid the A30 and A38 due to hazardous conditions, such as fallen trees and flooding, that have rendered driving unsafe. Flights at Exeter Airport have been cancelled, and passengers are being encouraged to call airlines before travelling.

Power cuts have hit thousands of homes in Devon and Cornwall. Western Power Distribution said engineers are trying to restore power, but high winds are hindering the repairs. People have been advised that power cuts might take a few days in the worst-hit regions.

Emergency Services Under Pressure

Storm Bram has continued to pound the region, and the police, fire, and ambulance services are responding to hundreds of calls. Devon and Cornwall Police have encouraged citizens to avoid taking risks and say that the emergency crews are already at their limits. The residents are being requested to remain at home and stay safe. Jen Murphy, a spokesperson from Devon County Council, said:

'One of the main things we would urge people to not do is drive through the floodwater where we have a lot of that fluvial flooding.

'A lot of it's fast flowing, so there's no way of knowing how deep it is or what sort of debris might be in it.

'We urge people to take care in places like that where roads are close to rivers and think about their routes and plan their routes.'

Schools and Businesses Shut Down

Devon and Cornwall schools in more critical areas are advised to prepare for a possible shutdown amid mounting safety concerns. Some businesses have also been closed, especially in coastal towns where flooding poses a significant threat. Farm crops and animals have reportedly been affected, and this is a concern for the storm's longer-term economic effects.

National Response and Outlook

Meteorologists cautiously predict that Storm Bram may persist through the end of the week, with more heavy rain expected.

Winds might decrease, but there is still a threat of flooding. It is reported that the storm is among the strongest in recent years to hit the UK, prompting people to question the country's ability to withstand such severe weather.