The Jo Cox Foundation is launching a Commission for Civility in Public Life to address the grave threats, and brutal attacks Members of the Parliament have been facing since an extremist murdered Jo Cox in 2016. The Sun reports that a panel has been created to look into security issues of the current MPs and make necessary recommendations to ensure their safety.

The panel is set to be co-chaired by Tory Baroness Gabrielle Bertin and Labour's Lord Vernon Coaker. The ongoing issue of the MP's safety was brought to light once more after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in 2021.

The chair of the Jo Cox Foundation, former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, said: "In 2016, many of us hoped that the tragedy of Jo's murder would be a wake-up call. Almost seven years on, the problem appears to be worsening. At the Jo Cox Foundation, we are determined to protect our democracy for future generations. Today we take a huge step forward with the launch of the Jo Cox Civility Commission."

The Jo Cox Foundation was started in 2019 to continue projects and advocacies the late Jo Cox left when she was brutally killed in a politically motivated murder. The foundation aims to "protect democracy for future generations," and empower small communities to create a sense of belongingness.

