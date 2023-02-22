Tory MP Jonathan Gullis managed to offend a number of people by calling his constituents "savages," "scrotes," and "scumbags."

Gullis, who is an MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, uploaded a video where he could be seen ranting about the rising levels of anti-social behaviour in the city.

The video posted on Twitter has taken the internet by storm, with people slamming the MP for his insensitive remarks. Some also pointed out how Tories have been in power for the last 13 years, and should have done better instead of calling people "scum."

Calling for more policing and more CCTVs to be installed in some of the areas of the city, he said: "In Cobridge where scrotes deal and shoot up their drugs, wrecking havoc on our community, and in Tunstall where savages and their antisocial behaviour causes mayhem for local businesses and local people."

Think I'll be giving Stoke-on-Trent North a miss after listening to their Tory MP, Jonathan Gullis, describe it as being filled with savages, scrotes & scumbags after 13 years of a Tory government being in charge. pic.twitter.com/1YqIYXgri0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 20, 2023

He also said that Smallthorne, an area in the north of Stoke-on-Trent, sees "scumbags who fly-tip their filth in our community."

His comments did not go down well with social media users, who came down heavily on him.

"Who's going to want to invest in his area if he's doing it down like this?" commented one user.

Another person commented, "Who taught the people of those communities to think this was acceptable behaviour?"

"If the local MP for Stoke was Labour, Gullis would be making exactly the same video to point out that they weren't fit to be an MP," added another.

Gullis made the video in support of a petition he launched complaining how government cash has not made its way to the north of the city. He explained how a lack of cash has made it difficult to install CCTVs, secure alley gates, and improve street lighting.

"It is time that Stoke-on-Trent North gets its fair share of funding to tackle antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping which blight our communities," read an excerpt from the petition. It claimed that the government has granted £2 million to Stoke-on-Trent, but none of that money has reached certain areas of the city, such as Smallthorne, Cobridge, and Tunstall.

This is not the first time that Gullis has become the centre of a controversy. He had previously offended people by saying that kidnapped children shouldn't come to the UK "illegally."

He had made the crass comments after dozens of asylum-seeking children disappeared from a hotel in Brighton run by the Home Office. The comments sparked a furious backlash.