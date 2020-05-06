Daniel Radcliffe gives Harry Potter fans a chance to relive the magic once more by listening to their favourite book from Harry Potter himself. As part of the new initiative Harry Potter at Home, Radcliffe, who played the titular role of the boy wizard in mega-hit film adaptation of JK Rowling's books, is reading out the first chapter of the series to fans.

JK Rowling and her Wizarding World media company have teamed up with Spotify, the music streaming platform, to bring back Harry Potter to its fans. Starting with the first book in the series, each week sees a different celebrity read a chapter from the book as the project progresses.

As an opening reader, Daniel Radcliffe reads the first chapter of the series titled "The Boy Who Lived." Fans can access the audio recording on Spotify and Spotify Kids. Meanwhile, video recordings can be viewed in the home website Wizarding World.

Following Radcliffe, there is a whole line up of stellar actors and personalities. Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne are among the other narrators set to read out the next few chapters of the seven book-series that was first launched in the year 1997.

Surprise! We've got a treat for youâ€¦From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.



And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think youâ€™ll agree we have the perfect narrator...âš¡ï¸ #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d May 5, 2020

"Harry Potter At Home is the Wizarding World's way of bringing Hogwarts closer to you, as we all continue to stay at home and keep safe. For parents looking for new magical ways to entertain their children during this time, we launched the Harry Potter At Home hub full of quizzes, puzzles, fun videos, and features, along with contributions from our friends, UK and US Harry Potter publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, alongside assistance from Warner Bros., Audible and our many library partners," reads the news release on the website explaining the reason behind the new initiative.

Meanwhile, they promise there will be new narrators every week, more special appearances, and surprises from the Wizarding World and beyond.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while weâ€™re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so Iâ€™m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The first book includes 17 chapters and readings of the remaining 16 chapters will be released on a weekly basis. The announcement for the launch of Harry Potter at Home was made last month by the author and creator of the series, herself.

"Parents, teachers, and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch," Rowling said about the launch of the initiative.