It's full redemption for former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry after President Donald Trump pardoned him for his 1995 tax evasion case. The former MLB outfielder marked the good news by sharing a post on social media. But what was Strawberry pardoned of?

Donald Trump Pardons Darryl Strawberry Over Tax Evasion And Drug Charges

Darryl Strawberry was plagued by legal battles at the peak of his baseball career. In 1995, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to report $350,000 in income from personal appearances and the sale of memorabilia and autographs.

He was sentenced to six months of home confinement, three years of probation, and ordered to pay over $430,000 in taxes and restitution.

Four years later, Strawberry found himself in another legal battle. In 1999, he pleaded no contest to charges of possession of cocaine and soliciting a prostitute. He violated his probation multiple times and ultimately served 11 months in state prison in Florida before being released in 2003, AP News reported.

Darryl Strawberry had a successful baseball career before his legal troubles. The outfielder is a three-time World Series champion and eight-time MLB All-Star.

'Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade — he has become active in ministry and started a recovery center which still operates today,' a White House official told NBC about his pardon.

Daryl Thanks Trump For Allowing Him To Be 'Truly Free And Clean'

Daryl Strawberry took to Instagram, sharing photos of himself with Trump over the years and detailing the good news he received from the US president.

'Thank you, President @realdonaldtrump, for my full pardon and for finalizing this part of my life, allowing me to be truly free and clean from all of my past,' Strawberry's post began.

Strawberry was home looking after his wife, who was still recovering from surgery, when he received a call from Washington, DC. A lady from the other line told him, 'Darryl Strawberry, you have a call from the President of the United States, Donald Trump.'

He put it on speakerphone with his wife next to him, listening to the life-changing call. Trump recounted his glory days in football and 'praising me as one of the greatest players of the '80s,' Strawberry shared. 'Then, he told me he was granting me a full pardon from my past.'

His wife reportedly 'captured the moment on video.' Strawberry admitted that he was 'overwhelmed with gratitude—thanking God for setting me free from my past, helping me become a better Man, Husband and Father.' He added that the pardon 'has deepened my faith and commitment to working for His kingdom as a true follower of Jesus Christ.'

He also reiterated that it 'has nothing to do with politics' but 'about a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend.'

'God used him as a vessel to set me free forever,' Strawberry shared before proclaiming himself 'free' and concluding his message with humility and gratitude.

'I'm so humbled and thankful,' he wrote.

Significance of Darryl Strawberry's Full Pardon

Although the full pardon Donald Trump granted to Darryl Strawberry would change little in his daily life, as he has been released from prison for over a decade, it is still significant because it removes the federal conviction and restores certain civil rights he lost as a result.

For instance, it will help with background checks and eligibility for certain licenses or positions, which are relevant to his ministry work and other projects involving federal contracts.

As a beloved public figure, the pardon is a symbolic redemption for Strawberry, who struggled with addiction and crimes. It shows his transformation from a convict to a sober man running a faith-based recovery ministry.