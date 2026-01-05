Rangers star Dujon Sterling has been plunged into legal turmoil after being arrested and charged with alleged driving offences following a late-night car crash in Glasgow.

The dramatic incident occurred just hours after the 26-year-old defender played a pivotal role in his side's stunning 3-1 Old Firm victory over bitter rivals Celtic.

Sterling, who featured for the full 90 minutes of the heated derby clash at Celtic Park, was reportedly behind the wheel during a 'one-vehicle smash' in the early hours of Sunday morning.

From Derby Delight to Disaster

It was supposed to be a weekend of unbridled celebration for the Light Blues. Under the management of Danny Rohl, Rangers had just secured a massive statement win on enemy territory, defeating Celtic 3-1 on Saturday.

Sterling was instrumental in the victory, helping to silence the Parkhead crowd and secure bragging rights in Glasgow. However, the jubilant atmosphere surrounding the defender turned sour rapidly.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed to the media that officers were called to the scene of a crash on West Graham Street at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

The authorities say that the vehicle involved was driven by Sterling. While the car reportedly suffered damage in the smash, it is believed that the Englishman miraculously escaped the incident without suffering any physical injuries.

Who is Dujon Sterling?

The London-born defender has been a key figure at Ibrox since his arrival in the summer of 2023.

A product of the prestigious Chelsea academy, Sterling was once tipped for stardom at Stamford Bridge before embarking on a series of loan spells to gain experience. He cut his teeth in the English Football League with stints at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Stoke City, earning a reputation as a versatile and robust operator.

Rangers snapped him up on a free transfer, handing him a four-year deal that tied him to the Glasgow giants until 2027. Since heading north of the border, he has endeared himself to the Ibrox faithful with his ability to play across the backline and even in midfield, becoming a reliable utility man for the club.

Arrested and Charged

The celebrations came to an abrupt halt as the defender was taken into custody.

The statement continued, confirming the legal action taken against the driver. 'There were no injuries reported. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He's expected to appear at court at a later date.'

The arrest casts a shadow over what was otherwise a tactical masterclass by Rohl's side, leaving fans and club officials stunned by the overnight developments.

Social Media Mockery

Before the chaos of the early morning crash, Sterling had been active on social media, basking in the glow of the derby triumph.

In a move that delighted Rangers fans and infuriated the green half of Glasgow, the full-back took a cheeky swipe at Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy.

Shortly after the full-time whistle blew on Saturday, Sterling took to Instagram to post a picture of a Venn diagram—a pointed dig at the opposition boss. The post had been widely circulated by supporters online, fuelling the post-match banter typical of the Old Firm rivalry.

Now, that confidence has been overshadowed by the seriousness of the charges he faces. The defender will now have to trade the pitch for the courtroom as he prepares to answer the charges in due course.