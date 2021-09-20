There is an old Chinese proverb that states, "He who asks a question is a fool for five minutes; he who does not ask a question remains a fool forever." In other words, never be afraid to admit your lack of knowledge and understanding in certain areas because as real estate entrepreneur Dave Allred is quick to point out, "The day you stop learning is the day you might as well wave the white flag and give up. Lifelong learning is the key to becoming a better version of yourself."

Growing up in an environment where financial issues were taboo and never discussed, Dave Allred instinctively knew from a young age that to gain personal freedom from the 9-5 money-go-round, he would have to possess an intuitive understanding and solid grasp of all things financial to make that freedom a reality. Thus began what would turn into a lifelong commitment to learning all the layered intricacies of how finances work and the subtle art of investing.

Dave says, "Time is our most precious commodity and it saddens me profoundly to see how so many people still just throw it away without a second thought for the future. I knew early on that time was something to be invested in if you expect big returns in this life. I dedicated myself to learning about and mastering finance because I wanted that level of freedom being financially comfortable affords. That work ethic and my passion for lifelong learning have also led me into a host of other areas. To put it simply, I love learning because it improves your skills, helps develop key attributes, and makes you a more rounded individual. Learning is a lot of fun and helps unlock new worlds and new opportunities."

As someone who has achieved success by not being afraid to place himself in uncomfortable and unknown situations purely to foster his resilience and knowledge, Dave Allred is a big believer that learning is a lifelong occupation. He states, "No individual on this planet, regardless of their intelligence or wisdom, ever stops learning. Learning is the building block of life and having a curious mind is a blessing. Financial gain is a strong motivator to learn new things, but for me, it's the freedom that money brings, which is its unique selling point. Money, in essence, is impersonal and devoid of meaning but the relationships, memories, and experiences that it gives you along with the time and breathing space to create are priceless. That's something I learned a long time ago."