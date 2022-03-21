Football legend David Beckham shared control of his Instagram account to a Ukrainian doctor who is working and serving the injured at a hospital in war-torn Kharkiv city of Ukraine.

The doctor named Iryna is a child anesthesiologist and head of the regional perinatal center. On Sunday, Beckham let her share stories from her day at work in the conflict-ridden city to millions of his followers.

The move was aimed at raising money for expectant mothers who are stuck in Ukraine, and creating awareness about the dire situation in the country.

"Hi everyone, so I'm handing over my social media to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping pregnant mothers give birth safely.," Beckham said in an Instagram video.

Today, David Beckham handed over his social channels to Iryna, he wrote on Instagram.



She's the head of the perinatal centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, helping mothers give birth. Now, she tells how she and other doctors are saving lives in war-torn Kharkiv: https://t.co/lZ3WxVQlBe pic.twitter.com/SYi6x1BcUI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 20, 2022

Iryna showed Beckham's 71.5 million followers the cramped hospital bunkers where the expectant mothers are being kept following their rescue on the first day of the war.

Newborns could be seen in the intensive care unit on oxygen support, and a mother whose house had been destroyed in Russian airstrikes can be seen holding her baby. The oxygen generators were donated by UNICEF.

Read more 'Dire' humanitarian situation in besieged Ukraine cities

"We are probably risking our lives, but we don't think about it at all. We love our work...Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up," says Iryna in one of the clips.

In one of the several Instagram stories, she adds: "On the first day of war, all pregnant women and mothers were evacuated to the basement. It was a terrible three hours that we spent together."

"Unfortunately, we can't take babies who are in intensive care to the basement because they rely on life-saving equipment," Dr. Iryna said.

She continued: "The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes. My workday is 24/7 now, I'm here all day."

Beckham later urged his followers to donate to UNICEF. He has been an ambassador of the organisation since 2005.

"Thanks to your donations, the oxygen generators they have received are helping newborns survive in appalling conditions," he said.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, David Beckham and his wife and Victoria Beckham have personally donated £1million to the charity.