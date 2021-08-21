David Kang and Marty Jacobs might not seem to have a lot in common at first glance. One is a trading guru, while the other is an avid fisherman, writer, and digital marketer. Yet, both of these gentlemen embody the adage: "It's not what you know but who you know." Networking has always been a key component of success, and in today's professional landscape, it is more important than ever.

David Kang and Marty Jacobs know how to talk to and interact with the young modern consumer composed of millennials and the Gen-Z. "A lot of networking today happens on social media, which has proven to be a game-changer for brands and companies. Instead of calling a friend and asking for advice, today, people research businesses using resources like Google, Yelp, Facebook, and Instagram," explains Kang. Jacobs adds to this insight by saying, "Not only can consumers find what they are looking for on the internet, but they can also find reviews and feedback from earlier customers of these brands."

Moreover, social media also allows businesses to directly interact with consumers, thus building personalized relationships with them. And businesses are built on these relationships, which translate into networking. David Kang and Marty Jacobs exploded on social media and used their immense popularity to further their businesses. Every trading student whom Kang instructs and every business that Jacobs writes an article about become part of their respective professional networks. That student will likely tell his peers about Kang's program, while consumers and other companies will read the material Jacobs has produced. In turn, those parties will share the information with another, thus continuing the referral cycle.

This brings us to another element of networking, which is customer service. "With modern networking having an instant and worldwide reach, feedback is more critical than ever. One great review, comment, or experience might reach a million people, but a negative event can go viral and reach billions. Bad news travels faster than good news, and in today's tech-based world, that bad news can travel at the speed of light," explains David Kang. Marty Jacobs agrees and adds, "While damage control is possible, it can also be quite difficult. At the same time, it can also attract an entirely new network."

Be it old-school company cocktail parties, massive conventions, or social media, networking has proven itself to be a make-it-or-break-it factor when it comes to the business world. A network might be easier to build today, but it takes more work to maintain one. David Kang and Marty Jacobs have seen this firsthand and done an exemplary job of attracting new business while keeping their current clients satisfied. After all, successful networking is all about generating referrals, otherwise known as the holy grail of networking.