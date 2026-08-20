David Krumholtz says he is stepping back from acting after feeling 'frustrated, fed up, and fried' with Hollywood, but has now clarified that he is not retiring and is instead putting his career on hold while he reassesses his future.

The 48-year-old 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Santa Clause' star said an indefinite break would allow him to reflect on what he wants from his work and life after more than three decades in the industry.

David Krumholtz Says Hollywood Has Taken Its Toll

Krumholtz first revealed his decision in a now-deleted Threads post, explaining that putting his career on hold was something he had been afraid to do for years.

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The actor said he had worried about going broke and being unable to cope with being outside the industry. After finally making the decision, he described feeling a sense of relief.

His frustration appears to stem from more than simply struggling to find work.

Krumholtz has spoken about the repeated disappointments that come with being a working actor and the changing realities facing performers.

He has also criticised the pressure on actors to constantly market themselves on social media and pursue opportunities in an industry he believes has become focused on corporate priorities rather than the value of performers.

'Exploitative art isn't art,' Krumholtz wrote in the now-deleted post. 'And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits.'

In his later clarification, Krumholtz said he never used the words 'retiring' or 'quitting'. Instead, he said he had decided to put his career on hold.

Why Krumholtz Is Stepping Away for Now

The actor's decision appears to be driven by a combination of career exhaustion, financial uncertainty and a desire to focus on something beyond acting.

Krumholtz said the accumulated disappointments of a long career had begun to weigh more heavily on him. He described himself as at a crossroads between the self-involvement required of professional acting and his desire to give more of himself to others.

That shift could see him explore motivational speaking, particularly working with students. Krumholtz has indicated that inspiring young people could become part of his next chapter. He has also said that his mental health and family remain important considerations in his decision.

From 'The Santa Clause' to 'Oppenheimer'

Krumholtz's announcement comes after a career spanning more than three decades. He began working professionally as a child actor and became widely recognised after appearing as Bernard the Elf in 'The Santa Clause'. He later starred in '10 Things I Hate About You' and played Charlie Eppes in the CBS crime drama 'Numb3rs'.

His other credits include 'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle', 'Superbad', 'The Deuce', 'The Plot Against America', and Broadway's 'Leopoldstadt'.

More recently, Krumholtz appeared in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer', portraying physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi. He has also been part of the ensemble of 'The Studio' and appeared in 'Supergirl'. His decision comes at a time when he has continued to land prominent projects after decades of working in Hollywood.

Is David Krumholtz Retiring From Acting?

For now, no. Krumholtz's clarification makes clear that his career is on hold rather than permanently over. He has said there is still work to come and projects that audiences have yet to see.

The actor's comments suggest that he is not rejecting acting itself. Instead, he is questioning whether the current Hollywood system still provides the kind of career he wants.

He has said he remains grateful for the opportunities acting has given him and acknowledged that some of his ambitions have come true because of the profession. For the moment, Krumholtz appears ready to step away from the pressure of constantly pursuing the next role.

His decision may therefore be less a goodbye to Hollywood than a reset. After decades of working, the 'Oppenheimer' star is taking time to decide what comes next and, for now, choosing a life beyond the continued pursuit of another acting job.