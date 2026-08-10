Hollywood actor John Goodman was photographed at a Los Angeles supermarket this week with fellow actor David DeLuise, who shared the image on social media. The photo has generated shock online, with attention being drawn Goodman's substantially changed appearance.

Hollywood legend John Goodman has once again captured media attention after a recent photograph revealed his dramatic transformation during a casual supermarket outing in Los Angeles.

The 74-year-old icon, beloved worldwide for his legendary television and film roles in Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, was spotted alongside fellow actor David DeLuise, sparking immediate viral shockwaves across social media platforms.

From 400 Pounds to a Brand-New Chapter on Screen

Goodman, who once tipped the scales at nearly 400 pounds during the height of his struggles with food and alcohol addiction, has successfully shed approximately 200 pounds through a strict Mediterranean diet, boxing regimens, and working out six days a week with celebrity trainer Mackie Shilstone.

Despite his remarkable physical evolution, the celebrated actor remains fiercely candid about his ongoing relationship with health, famously warning fans not to pedestalize him as a role model for permanent wellness.

DeLuise, known for playing Jerry Russo on 'Wizards of Waverly Place', stated that the two ran into each other unexpectedly.

'He was my childhood !! ❤️ Legend !' DeLuise wrote in his caption. 'I love that I get to say that to someone) if you know you know.'

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The photo has left some fans in disbelief due to Goodman's infrequent presence onscreen.

The actor has lent his voice to such films as last year's 'Smurfs', 'Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain', and the documentary 'Take Me to the River: New Orleans'. Goodman has not otherwise appeared on camera in a film since 2019's 'Captive State'.

Goodman has publicly stated he weighed close to 400 pounds before deciding to change his diet and exercise habits in 2017.

Speaking to The Guardian that year, the actor connected the decision to years of struggling with alcohol use, describing it as a long-term health problem that had begun affecting people around him and had reached a point where continuing was no longer sustainable.

'I just stopped eating all the time,' he confessed. 'I'd have a handful of food, and it'd go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits.'

Goodman revealed during an appearance on David Letterman that he had approached 400 pounds at his heaviest.

'I'd finish 'Roseanne' every spring. I'd lose 60 pounds every spring' he said. 'I just got tired of it. I was sick and tired of looking at myself. You shave in front of the mirror and you don't want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.'

Stepping Back Into the Spotlight With Tom Cruise

The actor has since lost approximately 200 pounds, allegedly by cutting sugar and working out six days a week.

His trainer, Mackie Shilstone, has previously shared that Goodman also took up boxing and began to follow a Mediterranean-style eating plan.

However, Goodman has warned against considering him a role model for sustainable weight loss. He explained his continued struggles with his health: 'I don't want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on - when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner's sugar.'

Goodman has made relatively few public appearances in recent years. He was last seen widely by fans in 2024 while departing JFK Airport in New York, where he signed autographs and spoke briefly with onlookers.

Goodman, now 74, is making a big return to the silver screen this year alongside Tom Cruise in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's satire Digger, in which Goodman appears to play the President of the United States.

'It's probably the most different film I've ever done', Goodman shared in an interview. 'There's a lot of twists and turns, and that's why they won't let me talk about anything. I was over in London for six months shooting it. It had a wonderful cast, a wonderful time.'