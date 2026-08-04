Pop superstar and Oscar-nominated Wicked actress Ariana Grande is stepping away from the public eye once her global Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes at London's O2 Arena on 1 September 2026.

Representatives for the Grammy-winning artist confirmed the dramatic career hiatus on Sunday, citing relentless digital commentary, intense body-shaming rows, and pervasive public microscope pressure as the driving catalysts behind the decision.

This unprecedented retreat forces the multi-hyphenate performer to step down from her highly anticipated West End starring role in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George alongside co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Amidst the shockwaves of her sudden exit, celebrity matchmaker and psychic Deborah Graham has publicly forecasted an imminent personal shift for the singer, boldly predicting a surprise engagement.

As the multi-platinum vocalist prepares to vanish from public-facing engagements, the convergence of her media burnout and romantic predictions has ignited a massive global storm across entertainment headlines and social platforms.

The widespread speculation regarding her weight reached a fever pitch last week following the 31 July release of her music video for the single Petal.

Ariana Grande Stepping Away Amid Relentless Scrutiny

'Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour,' a representative for Grande told People magazine. The spokesperson detailed that she intends to finish her live shows healthily and happily before beginning a break from public-facing work.

Her team explicitly noted that endless and ongoing public commentary drove this difficult decision, though they stressed she has cherished every minute of the current tour. Consequently, this impending withdrawal means she will no longer appear in the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George.

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The Singer Navigating Complex Relationship Controversies

The representatives confirmed in June that Grande had split from her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a relationship that generated intense online backlash. Slater was married and had recently welcomed his first child when their romance was exposed to the public.

This complex situation unfolded while Grande was simultaneously navigating a separation from her now ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

Celebrity Psychic Predicts Ariana Grande Engagement Soon

Interestingly, Grande's sudden exit from public life arrives just as celebrity matchmaker Deborah Graham offered a rather bold forecast for her romantic future.

Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet shortly before the hiatus announcement, the psychic claimed the pop star is entering a phase where she is completely ready for a serious commitment.

'I feel like she's at that point right now where she's ready to settle down and meet Mr Forever, not Mr Right Now,' the host of The Psychic Connection With Deborah Graham remarked. Graham suggested that the singer has poured massive energy into her professional career and now desperately seeks a grounded partnership.

'She wants a real relationship, not just a wham bam, thank you, ma'am, and just to be married for a few months,' the star of TLC television series Psychic Matchmaker emphasised. The timing of these predictions feels particularly notable given the singer is about to vanish from the public eye.

Graham remains entirely convinced that a major romantic development is imminent, adding that she expects some major surprises between now and the first of the year. 'I absolutely see a ring for her,' the psychic concluded.