Piers Morgan has defended Ariana Grande as a 'genuinely great person' and urged online trolls to 'back off' as the pop star prepares to step away from the spotlight following her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Morgan said he had 'no idea what's going on with @arianagrande' but recalled spending an evening with the singer at a Beverly Hills restaurant several years ago. He described her as 'intelligent, funny, engaging' and 'supremely talented', adding that fame at her level can be 'a very difficult and lonely place.'

His comments come as Grande faces renewed scrutiny over her appearance and prepares to take a break from public-facing work, a decision she addressed during a concert in Chicago.

Piers Morgan Defends Ariana Grande

In his Instagram post, Morgan urged people commenting on Grande's appearance to stop, calling the criticism 'constant chuntering' and asking trolls to give her 'the space she needs to sort herself out.'

Morgan's intervention came amid growing public discussion about Grande's appearance and her decision to reduce her public profile. He did not speculate about the singer's health.

Grande has also previously asked people not to make assumptions about someone's wellbeing based solely on their appearance.

Ariana Grande's Spotlight Hiatus

Grande plans to step back from public-facing work after the Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes on 1 September in London. During her Chicago show, she explained that the decision had been under consideration for some time and was not simply a reaction to recent criticism.

ariana grande shares a message to her fans in chicago tonight:



“the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing (…) i heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but i just want to say that could not be more the fuck… pic.twitter.com/v9NQe6wyO0 — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) August 4, 2026

The singer described the tour as a 'healing' and 'beautiful' experience and emphasised the importance of setting boundaries. She has also withdrawn from the planned 2027 West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George.

The break does not mark Grande's retirement from entertainment. She is still expected to appear in Focker-in-Law, starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which is scheduled for release on 25 November.

Grande's decision has received support from fans, who praised her for setting boundaries and urged others to stop commenting on her body.

Others have continued to express concern about her wellbeing, while some criticised the ongoing focus on her appearance. The mixed response comes as Grande prepares to reduce her public presence.

Mounting Concerns Over the Singer's Health

Grande has faced public scrutiny over her appearance for years, but discussion intensified during the Eternal Sunshine Tour, with some fans expressing concern about her slimmer appearance.

The release of her 'Petal' music video further intensified scrutiny, with some viewers comparing her appearance to that of the late Karen Carpenter, who died from complications related to anorexia nervosa.

Read more Did Ariana Grande Miss the Point? Fans Hit Back Over 'Petal' Music Video: 'We Just Want Her To Be Healthy' Did Ariana Grande Miss the Point? Fans Hit Back Over 'Petal' Music Video: 'We Just Want Her To Be Healthy'

Grande has previously addressed comments about her body, warning that people cannot know what someone is experiencing simply by looking at them.

Celebrity Reactions

Grande's mother, Joan Grande, has publicly supported her daughter. She praised the 'Petal' video and called Ariana 'magnificent.'

Model and author Charli Howard, who has spoken about her own experience with an eating disorder, also expressed concern about Grande's appearance. She said the singer appeared to be in 'desperate need of hospitalisation and care' and criticised those around her.

Jameela Jamil also weighed in, writing in a now-deleted Instagram comment that Grande was 'possibly dying right in front of us.' She also criticised the wider culture surrounding celebrity body scrutiny.

Despite the comments and comparisons, there is no verified public diagnosis establishing that Grande has an eating disorder or any other specific health condition. Claims about her medical condition remain speculative.