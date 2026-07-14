Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise has caused a genuine shock following a drastic physical transformation for his latest movie. The first trailer for the upcoming film Digger was released on Monday, and fans were stunned as the unrecognisable actor swapped his familiar action hero status for a completely new look.

The news came after a quiet six-month production in the U.K. for the film. For context, the 64-year-old actor traded his usual sleek appearances for thinning white hair and a prosthetic pot belly to play the character Digger Rockwell. He is also sporting a thick Southern accent in the highly anticipated comedy.

Read more Tom Cruise Reveals 'Digger' Pushed Him Like No Film Before, As First Full Trailer Drops Worldwide Tom Cruise Reveals 'Digger' Pushed Him Like No Film Before, As First Full Trailer Drops Worldwide

Shock 'Digger' Trailer Features Unrecognisable Tom Cruise

The narrative of the comedy follows Digger, who is introduced as an oil tycoon and billionaire. This wealthy protagonist accidentally sets off a global ecological crisis that drives the central plot of the movie. The tagline on the official movie poster leans into this premise, referring to the project as 'a comedy of catastrophic proportions.'

To resolve the environmental disaster he created, Digger is tasked by the U.S. President with finding a way to save the planet. John Goodman steps into the role of the American leader for the film. The comedy is officially scheduled for a cinematic release on October 22.

Unrecognisable Tom Cruise Transformation Causes Fan Shock

Reactions poured across social media on Monday as viewers expressed astonishment over the new aesthetic. Fans have already tipped the actor for a potential Academy Award, with one viewer writing, 'Finally, a movie where Tom Cruise's most dangerous stunt is raw unfiltered acting.' Another person commented, 'Seeing an old Tom Cruise is wild.'

The conversation online continued to highlight the sheer scale of his physical departure from past roles. A separate fan observed, 'I love how every once in a while Cruise does a movie that's just "oh yeah, I can actually act when I feel like it".' Others echoed the sentiment, stating, 'Tom Cruise looks so unrecognizable here it's amazing.' Another enthusiastic supporter declared, 'The Tom Cruise Oscar campaign is going to be LEGENDARY'.

Shock Over Unrecognisable Tom Cruise In 'Digger'

The movie is directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, a four-time Oscar winner. He is known extensively for his celebrated work on acclaimed films like Birdman and The Revenant. He is also co-producing this latest movie alongside his leading man. The robust supporting cast features Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D'Arcy among others.

The acclaimed director recently provided some insight into the immense commitment required for this specific role. He spoke openly about the physical and emotional shift required to bring the billionaire tycoon to life on screen. The filmmaker explained, 'The transformation he went through was astonishing. "Alejandro, it took me 40 years to become this character," he told me once.'

The collaborative environment on set seemingly fostered a deep understanding between the pair. The director elaborated on the weight of the performance, stating, 'And I think we both know what it means to carry an entire career into a single moment like this. We both knew that throughout our journeys, we had never done anything even close to this.'