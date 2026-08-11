Brad Pitt has revealed he experienced a brief period of suicidal thoughts while dealing with painful 'family stuff', saying he 'didn't see a way out' before his survival instincts pulled him back. The 62-year-old actor also disclosed that he resumed drinking after seven years of sobriety.

Pitt made the revelations in a wide-ranging interview with Esquire published on 10 August, reflecting on his mental health, recovery and the personal challenges he has faced since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt Opens up About Suicidal Thoughts

Pitt said he had never previously experienced suicidal thoughts, except for one particularly difficult period when his emotional pain became overwhelming.

'I've never been suicidal except for one little period,' he said. 'And in that one little period, I just couldn't, just didn't see a way out.'

He explained that while he did not intend to act on the thoughts, the pain had become so oppressive that suicide briefly felt like a form of relief.

'The pain was so oppressive that I wasn't going to act on this, but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief,' Pitt said.

The experience, he added, helped him understand how someone in severe emotional distress could see suicide as an escape from suffering.

'And I thought, Oh, okay, now I understand suicide, in the sense that it's just relief. It's just looking for relief from the pain,' he said.

Pitt said his 'incredible survival instincts' ultimately intervened and pulled him back from that mindset. His comments came while discussing the 'family stuff' that had contributed to the difficulties in his personal life.

Brad Pitt Reveals He Resumed Drinking

Alongside his mental health disclosure, Pitt revealed that he is no longer completely sober after maintaining seven years without alcohol.

'No, I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,' he said.

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Pitt explained that he has since returned to drinking in a more controlled way, after realising that moderation could still become a problem.

'In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, "Yep, nope, not good for me,"' he said, adding that he did not return to drinking in large quantities.

'I can have a few. But I can't have a lot,' Pitt said, explaining that he needs to remain 'professional' and disciplined about his limits.

Pitt's Recovery Journey

Pitt's decision to give up alcohol followed a difficult period in his life. He previously spoke openly about attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, where he found value in being able to discuss personal struggles with other men.

He has also credited actor Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober. In a 2025 interview with Dax Shepard, Pitt discussed his experience with AA and the role of support in his recovery.

His latest admission marks a change from his previous seven-year period of sobriety, while his comments suggest he remains conscious of the limits he needs to maintain.

Family Struggles and Grief

Pitt's revelations come amid years of personal upheaval. His divorce from Jolie was finalised in 2024 following a lengthy legal battle, while he is reportedly estranged from some of his children.

His mother, Jane Pitt, also died in August 2025 aged 84, marking another significant loss for the actor in recent years.

Despite the personal challenges, Pitt has continued working. He is set to star in Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller directed by David Ayer, which is scheduled for release on 25 September 2026.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.