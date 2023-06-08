David Moyes recreated Jose Mourinho's iconic celebration after West Ham pulled off a memorable victory in the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

West Ham went 1-0 up thanks to Said Benrahma, who scored from the spot in the 62nd minute. However, the second-half penalty was cancelled out by Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura's equaliser just seven minutes later at Eden Arena in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen's late winner

Just when the Europa Conference League final appeared to be heading for extra time, English forward Jarrod Bowen netted a last-minute winner as West Ham ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy. Their previous major title win was the FA Cup in 1980. The Conference League triumph also marked West Ham's first European trophy in as many as 58 years. Their previous win came in the 1964-65 season when they lifted the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

After receiving a superb pass from Lucas Paqueta through Fiorentina's defence, Bowen timed his run perfectly and produced a calm finish, leaving the Hammers fans thrilled, who were easily far greater in number than the allotted 5,000 tickets.

The late winner on Wednesday also marked Moyes' best moment in his career, as the Europa Conference League trophy was his first major silverware. The Scot did not hold back in his celebrations as he set off running on the pitch. It was a throwback to Mourinho's iconic victory run at Old Trafford when he was the manager of Porto, but Moyes did not slide on his knees.

Jose Mourinho's iconic run

Mourinho famously sprinted down the touchline at Old Trafford and then fell to his knees to celebrate as his Porto side knocked Manchester United out in the 2003-04 Champions League. The Mourinho-managed Porto eventually lifted the coveted trophy as they defeated Monaco 3-0 in the final at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

After the final, Moyes joked about his own wild celebrations: "I can't do a full Mourinho as I can't slide on my knees."

David Moyes went full Jose Mourinho! 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/8AwJN4nmDB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 7, 2023

The Hammers fan took to social media to react to Moyes' celebrations. "David Moyes went full Mourinho. Congratulations West Ham United, Champions of UEFA Europa Conference League," tweeted one fan.

"David Moyes doing a Mourinho-esque touchline celebration in a European final. Scenes," another fan tweeted.

Moyes, who has been under pressure throughout this season, went on to add that winning the Conference League was the proudest moment of his career.

"This is fantastic. I've had a long career in football and you don't get many moments like this. Thankfully tonight we had a great time and we got the result we wanted. The game probably didn't go to plan the way we wanted. But in the end, winning the finals is the important thing.

"The moments you get to celebrate with your family and everybody here and to win in the last two minutes in the game, it's a great feeling," Moyes added further in the post-match interview.

The victory also secured West Ham a place in next season's Europa League, meaning the London Stadium side would be playing European football for the third consecutive year for the first time in the club's history.

'Not a goodbye yet'

Meanwhile, West Ham captain Declan Rice was more than delighted to have captained his side to Conference League success. He became the first West Ham captain to clinch European success since legendary Bobby Moore, who wore the armband when West Ham won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965. While Rice, who is being linked with a move away from West Ham this summer with Arsenal favourites to sign him, said: "It is not a goodbye yet."

"It is not goodbye yet. There is loads of speculation but nothing has happened. I am still a West Ham player. I have still got two years left on my contract. I love every minute of it. You can see the smile on my face. It is not about that tonight. It is about us celebrating and that's what I am going to do now," said Rice after West Ham's win.